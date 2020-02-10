Global Glass Flake Coatings Industry Projected $2.12 Bn by 2025 | A report by Akzo Nobel, PPG Industries, Jotun, Hempel, Chugoku Marine, Sherwin-Williams and others

Glass flakes are very thin glass plates with a minimum thickness of 5 to 2 micrometres. There are two main processes to manufacture glass flakes. The first one is the bubble method in which a glass marble is converted into liquid and then blown into a bubble. After that it is smashed into glass flakes and sieved by particles size distribution.

Market Analysis:

The Global Glass Flake Coatings Market is expected to reach USD 2.12 billion by 2025, from USD 1.47 billion growing at a CAGR of 4.52% during forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Players:

Akzo Nobel

PPG Industries

Jotun

Hempel

Chugoku Marine

Sherwin-Williams

Nippon Paint

Kansai Paints

RPM International

KCC Corporation

S K Kaken

Berger Paints

Shalimar Paints, BASF, Duluxgroup, Grauer & Weil, Samhwa Paints, Yung Chi Paint & Varnish, , National Paint Factories, Demech Chemicals, Chemiprotect Engineers, Corrosioneering Group, Specialized Coating Systems, Winn & Coales (Denso), Clean Coats ,Other Key Market Players

Market Drivers & Restraints:

Demand for advanced and highly-efficient coatings

Upcoming shipbuilding and new pipeline construction projects

Increasing need for improving performance and lifespan of equipment and devices

Fluctuation in glass flake coatings price

Slow Growth in industrial sectors in Europe

Segmentation:

Resin

Epoxy

Vinyl Ester

Polyester

Substrate

Steel

Concrete

End-User Industry

Oil & Gas

Marine

Chemical & Petrochemical

Others

Geography

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East

Africa

Competitive Analysis:

The global glass flake market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of acetaldehyde market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

