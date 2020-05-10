Global Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum market status and forecast, categorizes the global Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum is a composite of high strength alpha gypsum reinforced with glassfibers that can be factory molded into virtually any shape or size. GFRG (or GRG) is a non-combustible material (test results of flame spread and smoke development values as per ASTM E-84) and even the largest parts only weigh 2-3 pounds per square foot (10-15 kg/m2). Similar to traditional plaster castings but considerably lighter and stronger, Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum is typically field finished with any interior paint. Joints can be taped and finishing is similar to drywall finishing. The use of post-consumer recycled material, the fact that GFRG castings are made to size and are designed to minimize excessive framing, makes Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum a favorable choice for LEED or green construction projects.

Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum is a composite of high strength alpha gypsum reinforced with glass fibers that can be factory molded into virtually any shape or size. In 1977, glass reinforced gypsum was introduced to the UK from the United States. This was a new concept in building materials. It was a lightweight, strong and durable material. It could be used for both structural and decorative interior construction, and it would prove to be enormously popular throughout the later 20th century. It remains highly popular today, thanks to its flexibility as a material, and the fact that it can be easily used in a very wide range of settings.

GFRG offer a wide range of applications, from the casinos, hotels, entertainment centers to public buildings. In 2016, the casino and entertainment center industry was the largest filed with 51% consumption market share.

In the future, as raw material costs and wage costs change, we tend to believe that prices will rise. But, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin. Developing countries will maintain a rapid growth rate. On the whole, we believe the industry will maintain a good growth rate.

The global Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum market is valued at 670 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1040 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Saint-Gobain

Formglas

Stromberg Architectural

Knauf Group

Owens Corning

Georgia-Pacific Gypsum

GRG Technologies

Guangzhou Form New Materials

Shanghai Yinqiao Decoration

Yinhu

Plasterceil Industries

Continental Building Products

CHIYODA UTE

Guangzhou City Ping Mei Building Materials

USG

Guheng Group

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

GFRG Board

GFRG Products

By Application, the market can be split into

Casino and Entertainment Center

Large Hotel

Large Public Buildings

Others

