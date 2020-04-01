Global Glass Curtain Wall Market Future Trends, Revenue Growth, Profitability and Leading Players 2019

The glass curtain wall market is projected to rise at a stellar close to 11% CAGR between 2018 and 2023. Exponential growth of the construction industry post the economic downturn of 2008 has served to boost a number of ancillary industries. This includes the glass industry, which manufactures extensive range of products for building structures. R&D for the development of novel glass products such as glass curtain wall that fit in the aesthetics of modern buildings provides up thrust to the growth of glass curtain wall market.

A curtain wall system is an outer covering of a building in which the outer walls are non-structural, but merely keep the weather out and the occupants in.The curtain wall method of glazing allows glass to be used in large uninterrupted areas creating consistent attractive facades.

Glassfacadesremain the cladding of choice for residential and commercial projectsboth in densely populated metropolises as well as suburbs. High visibility and improved technology in weather barriers make this exterior sheathing option increasingly the material of choiceabove wood, brick, and even concrete.

The global Glass Curtain Wall market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Glass Curtain Wall volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Glass Curtain Wall market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Yuanda

Permasteelisa

Schuco

China Aviation Sanxin

Vitra Scrl

Kawneer

Aluk

China Fangda

Zhongshan Shengxing

G.James Glass & Aluminium

King Facade Decoration Engineering

Toro Glasswall

Alumil

NYC Glass

Hwarrior Curtain Wall Engineering

Bertrand

Leadsea Industry

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Double Glazed Type

Three Glazed Type

Single Glazed Type

Segment by Application

Commercial Buildings

Residential Buildings

