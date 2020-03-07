Global Ginger Oil Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2023

Summary:

Introduction

Global Ginger Oil Market

Ginger oil is extracted from ginger root, scientifically known as Zingiber Officinale Roscoe, It is a warm, spicy, and energizing and pungent oil having wide application in food, medicine, and many another purpose.

Key factors influencing the global ginger oil market includes increasing demand in food and beverage industry. Food and beverage manufacturers are using ginger oil in their products to add unique taste, flavor, and aroma in their products.

Increasing number of health conscious consumers, and their demands for natural oils and extracts based products is the major factor driving growth for essential oils and in turn ginger oil market.

In regional markets Asia Pacific is the largest producer of the ginger and hence possess high production shares ginger oil market. India is the leading producer of ginger oil and dominates the ginger oil market with almost half shares out of total market. China is also known for ginger production and trade of ginger oil. Asia Pacific mainly exports ginger oil to United States and European markets.

The global Ginger Oil market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Ginger Oil volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ginger Oil market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

New Directions Aromatics

Floracopeia

Sydney Essential Oil

Rakesh Sandal Industries

Edens Garden

Mountain Rose Herbs Mercantile

Phoenix Aromas＆Essential Oils

Anhui Huafeng Agricultural Plant Refinery

AOS Products

Lebermuth

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Organic

Conventional

Segment by Application

Food

Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Others

