Global Geotechnical & Structural Monitoring Instruments Market Production, Demand, Business Overview, Opportunities & Sales Forecast 2019-2025

Geotechnical and structural instrumentation is used to monitor the performance of ground and structures, for example in deformation monitoring process. Deformation monitoring (also referred to as deformation survey) is the systematic measurement and tracking of the alteration in the shape or dimensions of an object as a result of stresses induced by applied loads. Deformation monitoring is a major component of logging measured values that may be used to for further computation, deformation analysis, predictive maintenance and alarming.

Deformation monitoring is primarily related to the field of applied surveying, but may be also related to civil engineering, mechanical engineering, construction, and geology. The measuring devices used for deformation monitoring depend on the application, the chosen method, and the preferred measurement interval.

Geotechnical & Structural Monitoring Instruments companies are mainly from Europe and United States, and the top three companies are Leica Geosystems AG (Hexagon), Nova Metrix and Geokon, with the revenue market share of 22.58%, 16.92% and 7.70% in 2018.

Some of the prominent participants in this market are Leica Geosystems AG (Hexagon), Nova Metrix, Geokon, Aimil, Geosense, Sisgeo, RST Instruments, Measurand, Marmota Engineering, Mine Design Technologies and Geocomp Corporation, etc.

In 2018, the global Geotechnical & Structural Monitoring Instruments market size was 424.8 million US$ and it is expected to reach 812.6 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.7% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Leica Geosystems AG (Hexagon)

Nova Metrix

Geokon

Aimil

Geosense

Sisgeo

RST Instruments

Measurand

Marmota Engineering

Mine Design Technologies

Geocomp Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Inclinometers

Extensometers

Piezometers

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Civil Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Construction

Geology

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Geotechnical & Structural Monitoring Instruments status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Geotechnical & Structural Monitoring Instruments development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Geotechnical & Structural Monitoring Instruments are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

