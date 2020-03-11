Global Geotechnical Sensors Market in-Depth Analysis, Growth Estimates, Challenges and Applications

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Geotechnical Sensors Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” to its huge collection of research reports.

Geotechnical sensors can provide information about the physical properties of the subsurface environment, for example, density, competence, and thickness of layers of soil or sediment. Sensors can provide information about stratigraphy, estimate depth to groundwater, or approximate hydraulic conductivity. An investigator must understand the properties and structure of soils and sediments to characterize a site accurately, as these conditions will affect sampling strategies and selection of technologies. Knowledge of the subsurface will also be critical when determining the location, extent, fate and transport, and attenuation of subsurface contaminants.

The worldwide market for Geotechnical Sensors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.8% over the next five years, will reach 380 million US$ in 2024, from 240 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Scope of the Report:

The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing infrastructural investment across various countries all over the world, catastrophic failure of structures resulting in loss of lives, stringent environmental regulations pertaining to the sustainability of structures, and increasing awareness and superior benefits of geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring.

Of all structural segments of geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market, tunnels & bridges is the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Bridges and tunnels are important infrastructures and contribute majorly to the growth of a region. Geotechnical monitoring in tunnels is important due to the increased risks of cave-ins. Thus, it is necessary to monitor the safety of these structures with high precision.

Of all the regions, the North America held the largest market share in 2016. The major reason for this large market share is the high number of projects that are implementing geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring solutions in the region. The North America has always been the leader in implementing this technology and is very particular about the safety of its structures. Some of the major restraining factors for the growth of the geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market are the high installation cost and the slow adoption rate in emerging economies.

Major players in the geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market are Geokon, Keller Group, Nova Metrix, Roctest, Fugro N.V., RST Instruments, Geosense, Opsens Solutions, Campbell Scientific, SISGEO. These players have adopted various strategies, such as new product developments, partnerships and contracts, and business expansions to cater to the needs of end users in the geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market.

This report focuses on the Geotechnical Sensors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

