Global Geophysical Services Market 2019 – Business Strategies to Understand the Competitive Scenario

Geophysical Services Market – Overview

The global geophysical services market for mineral & mining industry is highly consolidated. Large numbers of geophysical survey-based data acquisition companies operate in the global geophysical services market for mineral & mining industry. Players that dominate the market account for significant market share. This leads to intense competition. Design, technology, and engineering of systems are key differentiating factors for different players. Scale of operations, range of data network, and capability to analyze and offer feasible solutions determine profitability and market share of players. Land-based geophysical services play a vital role in exploration and extraction of various minerals. These services also help understand geophysical conditions of the ground surface and sub-surface. Aerial-based survey captures images by using fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters. However, drones are expected to replace fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters in aerial-based geophysical surveys in the near future.

This report analyzes and forecasts the geophysical services market for mineral & mining industry at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) from 2017 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global geophysical services market for mineral & mining industry. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for geophysical services during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the market at the global and regional level.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global geophysical services market for mineral & mining industry. Key players include EON Geosciences Inc., Dawson Geophysical Inc., Geotech Surveys, Compagnie Générale de Géophysique (CGG), TGS, Spectrum Geophysics, Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc., SEA GEO SURVEYS PVT LTD., New Resolution Geophysics, ION Geophysical Corporation, and Phoenix Geophysics. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The global geophysical services market for mineral & mining industry has been segmented as follows:

Global Geophysical Services Market for Mineral & Mining Industry, by Technology

– Magnetic

– Gradiometry

– Gravity

– Electromagnetics

– LIDAR

– Hyperspectral

– Ground Penetrating

– Resistivity

– Others (Induced Polarization and Magneto-tellurics)

Global Geophysical Services Market for Mineral & Mining Industry, by Type

– Aerial-based Survey

– Land-based Survey

Key Takeaways

– North America is the leading consumer of geophysical services for mineral & mining industry across the globe. The region constitutes around 25% to 30% share of the global geophysical services market for mineral & mining Industry. The market in the region is expected to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period owing to the environmental regulations imposed by the U.S. and Canada governments.

– Costs of geophysical services are highly dependent on type of service (per mile) with respect to the equipment utilized

– The aerial-based survey segment is projected to expand at a faster pace in the mining sector vis-à-vis that in other sectors. Currently, the mining industry accounts for more than 70% share of aerial-based surveys.

