Global Geomembranes Market Size will Reach US$ 2810 million by 2024

Geomembranes are protective films that function as a barrier in outdoor, man-made containment areas. Geomembranes are applied over soil to keep water and other liquids from penetrating into and out of the soil surrounding the containment area. Typical geomembrane applications include waste water storage, agricultural and decorative ponds, recreational lakes, canal linings, and tunnel membranes, landfill sites, waterproofing of artificial waterways, pool and pond liners. The predominant plastics used as geomembranes are polyolefins and PVC. The most important performance requirement for geomembranes is the retention of mechanical properties for extremely long periods of time.

Asia-Pacific region is the largest consumption region, which accounts for about 35%, followed by North America and Europe.

The global Geomembranes Market leading players in this market are GSE Holding, Agru and Solmax, with a combined market share of 22%. International player takes the high end market, while local leading players compete with low price.

The geomembrane is widely used in waterproofing projects in landfills, water water management, mining, and other many other applications. With the increasing awareness of geomembrane products in emerging economies, this market is expected to have a good growth in the coming few years.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the construction of infrastructural facilities investment plan of each country, Africa, India and some emerging markets still have great potential for growth in the future. Due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment entering the field.

According to this study, over the next five years the Geomembranes market will register a 5.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2810 million by 2024, from US$ 2100 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Geomembranes business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Geomembranes market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Geomembranes value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

– Waste Management

– Water Management

– Mining

– Tunnel & Civil Construction

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

– HDPE

– LLDPE

– PVC

– FPP

– Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

– Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil)

– APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia)

– Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

– Middle East & Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries)

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

– GSE Holding

– AGRU

– Solmax

– JUTA

– Firestone

– Carlisle

– Sotrafa

– Yaohua Geotextile

– Officine Maccaferri

– HongXiang New Geo-Material

– Laiwu Zhongxing Geotextile

– Jinba

– Huikwang

– PLASTIKA KRITIS

– Seaman

– Naue

– Yizheng Shengli

– Huadun Snowflake

– Dupont

– Sinotech

– Shanghai Yingfan

– EPI

– Shandong Haoyang

– Garden City Geotech

– Layfield

– Shandong Longxing

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

– To study and analyze the global Geomembranes consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Geomembranes market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Geomembranes manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Geomembranes with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Geomembranes submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.