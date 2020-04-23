Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market: By Component, Project Size, Usage Device, Application, Geographic Segmentation, Industry Trends, Size, Opportunities, Key Players and Forecast 2018-2025

Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market to reach USD 12.6 billion by 2025.

Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market valued approximately USD 5.40 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.85% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Increasing implementation of LIDAR (light detection and ranging), and increasing use of Cloud Data technology for data storing and collection, which has made it important to have a GIS technology in the remote are the major factors which are driving the growth in the Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market. A geographic information system (GIS) captures, store, manipulate, analyze, manage, and present spatial or geographic data. GIS is Used in Telecom and Network services, Accident Analysis and Hot Spot Analysis, Transportation Planning, Disaster Management and Mitigation Determine land use/land cover changes, Navigation (routing and scheduling), Natural Resources Management Assets Management and Maintenance Tourism Information System etc.

The regional analysis of Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe and North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Project Size:

Small

Medium

Large

By Usage:

Surveying

Mapping

Navigation

By Device:

Desktop

Mobile

By Application:

Transport and logistics

Agriculture, Construction

Mining and Geology

Oil & gas

Aerospace and defense

Utilities

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Autodesk Inc. AutoNavi Software Co., Ltd. (subsidiary of Alibaba Group), Bentley Systems, Inc., CARTO, Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. Hexagon AB, Pitney Bowes Inc. SuperMap Software Co., Ltd, Topcon Positioning Systems (subsidiary of Topcon Corporation), Trimble, Inc.

and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

