Global Geofencing Market Insights, Status, Future Trends, Product Type, Manufacturers, Key-Players2017-2022

Geofencing Market: Overview

Transparency Market Research has developed an exclusive market study on geofencing, analyzing the market from a global perspective and deriving forecast on its expansion for the assessment period, 2017-2022. Key players in the global geofencing market have been identified and profiled to create baseline for market size forecasting. By aggregating the revenues of these players for the past five years, the report offers a comprehensive analysis on the historical growth of the global geofencing market. In addition, notable developments undertaken by these players have also been studied to gauge their influence in the expansion of the global geofencing market for the immediate future.

Report Synopsis

Executive summary and overview are the initial sections in the report that offer summarizing outlook on the forecasted market size estimations across metrics such as compound annual growth rate (CAGR), Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth rate, and absolute dollar opportunities. The executive summary highlights the regional market forecast, while the overview provides a standard introduction to the overall global geofencing market. The term geofencing has also been defined in the overview of the report.

The report has further provided exhaustive analysis on a slew of factors influencing the growth dynamics of the global geofencing market. Analysis on parameters such as internet user penetration, smartphone penetration, vendor list, and IoT spending has also been provided in the report. The report also delivers an intensity map that demarks the presence of key companies across multiple regions. These companies have been extensively profiled in the section dedicated to revealing the competition landscape in the global geofencing market. Current market standings and strategic undertakings of market players have been disclosed in this section.

Market Segmentation

Key sections in the report reveal the analysis and forecast of the global geofencing market across several segments. Primary segmentation of the global geofencing market includes the component, the type of network, end-use industry, and region.

On the basis of components, the global geofencing market is segmented into

Software Application

RFID Tag

Smart Sensors

Network-based segmentation of the global geofencing market entails:

Cellular

Unlicensed Low Power Technology

Key end-use industries segmented in this report are:

Transportation and Logistics

Retail

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Aerospace & Defense

Others

The report has also analyzed the expansion of the global geofencing market across regions, namely:

North America (US and Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, etc.)

Europe (Western European and Eastern European countries)

APEJ (Asia-Pacific excluding Japan)

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Japan

Additional information on cross-segmental analysis and country-specific forecast have also been delivered in the report.

Research Methodology

Transparency Market Research has employed a team of analysts, business consultants & subject matter experts in the development of this study on the global geofencing market. For delivering accurate forecasts, robust research methodology comprising of primary and secondary research approaches has been employed. To cater to the universal understanding, the report offers market size estimations in US dollars (US$). Moreover, tailor-made formulas and authorized interviews with company representatives have instrumented the reliability of this business document. Qualitative insights have been infused with quantitative market size forecasts to ensure that the key players in the global geofencing market can undertake informed decisions by availing the report and assessing the inferences provided within.

