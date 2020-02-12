MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Geochemical Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 91 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Geochemical services refer to the study of origin, evolution, and distribution of chemical elements on earth that are contained in rock-forming minerals and products derived from these elements. Geochemical services for the mining industry consist of collection of samples, chemical analysis of samples, and interpretation of analytical results.

In 2018, the global Geochemical Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Geochemical Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Geochemical Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Bureau Veritas

Intertek Group

Infineum International

SGS SA

ALS

Shiva Analyticals and Testing Laboratories

Geochemic

Activation Laboratories

ACZ Laboratories

Alex Stewart International

AGAT Laboratories

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Laboratory Based

In-field Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Mining

Scientific Research

Statistical

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Geochemical Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Geochemical Services market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

