Global Genome Editing Market 2019 By Technology, Types, Application, Revenue, Growth, Opportunity, Key-Companies, Specifications and Forecast 2024

Genome editing is a scientific way of modifying DNA of many organisms such as plants, bacteria, and animals. By making changes in DNA it leads to change in physical traits, like eye color, and disease risk. Scientists use different technologies to carry out to remove, add, or replace the DNA where it was edited.

Get Sample Copy with Latest Trends and Updated Analysis @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2588618

The market growth is driven by several factors such as growing government initiatives in genome editing field and raising awareness of the genomics. However, a high cost of genomic equipment is restraining the market.

Product Insights:

The Global Genome Editing market is segmented by Technology into CRISPR/Cas, TALEN, Zinc Finger Nuclease (ZFN), and Others. The CRISPR/Cas segment accounted for the largest share of the global genome editing market as in 2017 due to its ability to multiply It has the property of mutating multiple genes at a single time in parallel to target multiple sites simultaneously in the same cell.

Advancement in the development of genome engineering technology such as zinc finger nuclease, TALEN, and CRISPR/Cas9 system is contributing in a study of the genomes of various organisms at the functional level easily and accurately.

Top Players:

The major players of global Genome Editing market include Alere Inc, Genscript USA Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Horizon Discovery Group PLC, Merck KGaA, Origene Technologies Inc., Sangamo Biosciences Inc., Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals Inc., Integrated DNA Technologies Inc., and Synbio Technologies.

Browse Report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-genome-editing-market-size-trends-competitive-analysis-market-share-and-forecasts-2018-2025

Application Insights:

By applications, the market is segmented into Genetic Engineering (Plant, Animal), Cell Line Engineering, Curing genetic diseases, Drug Discovery and Development, and Others. The cell line engineering segment is accounted for the largest market share of global genome editing market due to several factors such as raising awareness related to stem cell therapies globally, growing stem cell research industry, and raising funds from governments and private organizations.

End-User Insights:

Further, based on end-user, the market is segmented into Government & Academic Research Institutes, Biotech & Pharmaceutical Companies, and Contract Research Organizations. The biotech & pharmaceutical companies segment is accounted for the largest market share of global genome editing market due to growing research activities for increasing infectious diseases and cancer cases globally.

Regional Insights:

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America dominates the global genome editing market due to several factors such as the development of gene therapy in the US, increasing cases of infectious diseases and cancer, and growing usage of genetically modified (GM) crops.

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2588618

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9120641 01019

Email id: [email protected]