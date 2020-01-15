Global Generator Rental for Temporary Power Market Expected to Witness Unprecedented Growth In Coming Years

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Generator Rental for Temporary Power Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

Increasing power consumption for industrial and commercial applications has built up a demand-supply gap in the power market. This gap is even more evident during the peak hours for electricity consumption. This has led to the development of power rental systems which are capable of providing temporary power during phases of the low power supply.Increasing power demand, lack of grid stability & support and low electrification rates are the major driving factors of the power rental market in the utilities segment. Lacking of electricity access, aging T&D infrastructure are driving the market for power rental solutions. The rise in construction and infrastructural activities are driving the market for power rental solutions. Increasingly frequent business activities are also a stimulating factor.

The global Generator Rental for Temporary Power market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Generator Rental for Temporary Power volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Generator Rental for Temporary Power market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Aggreko

Cummins

Caterpillar

United Rentals

APR Energy

Ashtead Group

Sudhir Power

Atlas Copco

Herc Holdings

Power Electrics

Generator Power

Speedy Hire

HSS

Shaanxi Communication Power Technology

Trinity Power Rentals

Diamond Environmental Services

Rental Solutions & Services

Quippo Energy

Temp-Power

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Diesel

Gas & HFO & Petrol

Segment by Application

Government & Utilities

Oil & Gas

Events

Construction

Industrial

Others

