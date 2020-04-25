Global Gene Synthesis Market Share, Revenue, and Average Price by Manufacturers Shared in a Latest Research Report

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Gene Synthesis Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

“Market Overview

The gene synthesis market is expected to register a CAGR of 17.0%, over the forecast period. Factors that are responsible for the growth of this market include increasing R&D in the field of genomics and next-generation sequencing, increased government funding toward genomics, and increasing demand for personalized medicine. As personalized medicine aims to provide tailor-made therapies to individual patients, depending on the molecular basis of disease, it has become popular over recent years. Healthcare technology, genomics, connected devices, big data analytics, and artificial intelligence are generating vast amounts of health data and insights.

Request a sample of Gene Synthesis Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/381496

This is enabling healthcare providers to offer better and faster diagnoses, and make more informed treatment decisions. Factors, such as the aging global population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases, are putting unrelenting pressure on the capacity and financial viability of the healthcare systems across the world. Personalized medicine holds the promise of providing better patient care and a high safety margin while lowering the total healthcare costs. In addition, gene synthesis is also finding its applications in the molecular diagnosis of infectious and genetic diseases. Genetic tests, which can detect genetic variations and predict how a person is likely to respond to certain drugs, are becoming commercially available.

Therefore, increasing focus on personalized medicine and other factors, such as the patient-centered approach, are driving the growth of the gene synthesis market.

Scope of the Report

Gene synthesis refers to the in vitro, base-by-base synthesis of double-stranded DNA molecules. Unlike DNA replication, which occurs in vivo or by polymerase chain reaction (PCR), gene synthesis does not require a template strand for its initiation.

Key Market Trends

PCR-mediated Assembly is Expected to Grow Rapidly in the Gene Assembly Segment

In the gene synthesis process, the chemical synthesis is typically used to create oligonucleotides of up to 120-150 nucleotide (nt) in length. Therefore, generally, gene assembly techniques are utilized to connect small oligonucleotides with each other, to synthesize the gene of the required length. Over the past three decades, a number of methods have been developed to assemble relatively short synthetic oligonucleotides into longer gene sequences. And the PCR-mediated assembly represents one of the most prominent approaches to mediate assembly of the desired DNA sequence. Pertaining to the broad applications of PCR, such as in molecular diagnostics, forensics, and epidemiology studies, the demand, and acceptance of PCR technologies are high, which, in turn, acts as a favorable factor for the development and adoption of PCR-mediated assembly methodologies, by academia and research institutes alike.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same during the Forecast Period

Currently, North America dominates the market for gene synthesis and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the North American region, the United States holds the largest market share. The increasing prevalence of genetic and chronic disorders, such as cancer, the aging population, increasing demand for targeted and personalized medicine, and favorable government initiatives are the primary factors responsible for the large market size.

Access this report of Gene Synthesis Market @ http://arcognizance.com/report/gene-synthesis-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024

Competitive Landscape

The gene synthesis market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of the market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. Owing to the increasing number of diseases and rising drug discovery processes, few other smaller players are expected to enter the market. Some of the major players of the market are Merck KGaA, Genscript Biotech Corp., Genewiz Inc., Eurofins Genomics, and Bio Basic Inc., among others.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Buy The Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/381496

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: INTRODUCTION

Chapter Two: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Chapter Three: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Chapter Four: MARKET DYNAMICS

Chapter Five: MARKET SEGMENTATION

Chapter Six: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Chapter Seven: MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Request a sample of Gene Synthesis Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/381496

About Us:

www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics””based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “”business research facilities”” has changed drastically. With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “”out of the box””developments in the market.

Contact US:

Name: Analytical research cognizance

Address: 100 Church Street,

8th floor, Manhattan,

New York 10007

Phone: +1 (646) 434-7969 +91 90967 44448

Email: [email protected]

“