Global Gear Grinding Machine Market by Region, Production, Consumption, Revenue, Market Share and Growth Rate to 2024

Gear grinding is the name of a specific gear creation technique. Grinding involves the removal of unwanted materials through an abrasion process. Grinding is typically the last step in the gear creation process; other techniques have removed the majority of the material first. There are several methods of grinding, but not all of them are used for the creation of gears. In addition to the gear creation meaning, gear grinding is the common term for incorrectly shifting a manual transmission vehicle.

For industry structure analysis, the Gear Grinding Machine Industry is concentrate. The top five producers account for about 67% of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest production area of Gear Grinding Machine, also the leader in the whole Gear Grinding Machine.

In 2017, the global sales volume of the Gear Grinding Machine reaches over 1000 Unit; the gross margin is around 32% during the last five years. Geographically, China occupied 28.08% of the sales volume market in 2017. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively have around 22.97% and 20.33% of the global total industry.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Gear Grinding Machine producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

The worldwide market for Gear Grinding Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 1060 million US$ in 2024, from 820 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Gear Grinding Machine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Reishauer

Kapp Werkzeugmaschinen

Gleason

Klingelnberg

Samputensili

Liebherr

Kanzaki (Yanmar)

EMAG

FFG Werke

Chongqing Machine Tool

MHI

ZDCY

Qinchuan

Holroyd Precision

TMTW

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Internal Gear Grinding Machine

Universal Gear Grinding Machine

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Vehicle Industry

General Mechanical Industry

Others

