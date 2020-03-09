Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Size, Share, Development Status and Outlook by Players Till 2024

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Gastrointestinal Drugs Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024” to its huge collection of research reports.

The Gastrointestinal Drugs market report [8 Year Forecast 2016-2024] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like company profiles, product type, application and regions, production capacity, ex-factory price, gross margin, revenue, market share and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Gastrointestinal Drugs market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Gastrointestinal Drugs industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The market overview section of the report comprises qualitative analysis of the overall gastrointestinal drugs market considering the factors determining the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities, along with Porters five force analysis and market attractiveness analysis. In addition, such as market opportunity analysis for the drug class, route of administration, drug class, distribution channel, and key industry developments has also been provided. Key industry developments include the major events occurred in past 4-5 years and are expected to occur during the forecast period which are likely to affect the market dynamics.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the global gastrointestinal drugs market such as Takeda pharmaceutical, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Janssen Biotech, Inc., Bayer AG, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Allergan Plc, GlaxoSmithKline, Abbott Laboratories, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH and Allergan Plc., among others. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies and recent developments.

The global gastrointestinal drugs market is segmented as follows:

By Drug Class

Acid Neutralizers

Antacids

H2 antagonists

Proton pump inhibitors

Antidiarrheal and Laxatives

Antiemetic and Antinauseants

Anti-inflammatory drugs

Biologics

Others (Antispasmodic etc.)

By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Rectal

By Disorder Type

Gastro Esophageal Reflux Disease

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Irritable Bowel Syndrome

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

Europe

– Germany

– France

– U.K.

– Italy

– Russia

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Australia & New Zealand

– Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

Southern Global

– Middle East & Africa

– GCC countries

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

