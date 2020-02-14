Global Gaseous Helium Market to show strong growth to 2025: Air Liquide SA, Air Products & Chemicals, Inc., Airgas, Buzwair, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Gazprom, Gulf Cryo, Iwatani Corporation, Linde AG, Messer Group GmbH, PGNiG (PL), Praxair Inc., Somatrac, Weil Group Resources, LLC

Gaseous helium is inert, colorless, odorless, noncorrosive, and nonflammable. Helium is the lightest rare gas. Helium is a monatomic chemically inert gas. It will not react with other elements or compounds under ordinary conditions. Currently, a major challenge affecting the market growth is the limitation of downstream market. As large demand of healthy products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field. Global Gaseous Helium market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Gaseous Helium.

Request a PDF Sample of this Global Gaseous Helium Market Report at: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2331850?utm_source=Dipali

The global Gaseous Helium industry mainly concentrates in China, USA and Qatar. The global leading players in this market are Air Liquide SA, Air Products & Chemicals, Inc., Airgas, Buzwair, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Gazprom, Gulf Cryo, Iwatani Corporation, Linde AG, Messer Group GmbH, PGNiG (PL), Praxair Inc., Somatrach, Weil Group Resources, LLC and etc. Currently, a major challenge affecting the market growth is the limitation of downstream market. As large demand of healthy products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Gaseous Helium capacity, production, value, price and market share of Gaseous Helium in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Air Liquide SA

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.

Airgas

Buzwair

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Gazprom

Gulf Cryo

Iwatani Corporation

Linde AG

Messer Group GmbH

PGNiG (PL)

Praxair Inc.

Somatrach

Weil Group Resources, LLC

Gaseous Helium Breakdown Data by Type

Industrial-Grade Helium

Grade A

Gaseous Helium Breakdown Data by Application

Cryogenics

Aerostatics

Pressurizing and Purging

Leak Detection & Gas Chromatography

Welding

Other Application

Gaseous Helium Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Gaseous Helium capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Gaseous Helium manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Gaseous Helium :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Enquire for Buying Global Gaseous Helium Market Report at: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2331850?utm_source=Dipali

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.