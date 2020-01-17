Global Gas Turbine Services Market Key Insights and Booming Factors up to 2028

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Gas Turbine Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

A gas turbine, also called a combustion turbine, is a type of internal combustion engine. It has an upstream rotating compressor coupled to a downstream turbine, and a combustion chamber or area, called a combustor, in between.

Middle East region enjoys largest revenue market share in the world, with a revenue market share nearly 31.8% in 2017. Following Middle East, North America is the second largest place with the revenue market share of 24.9%. North America has large number of existing and aging gas turbines fleet in the U.S. and Canada. Large number of long term service agreements for gas turbine services are also seen this region. In addition, demand for gas turbine services for mechanical drive application for process industry will also drive the market for gas turbines services in North America.

Click the link to Get a Free Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2191590

Market competition is intense. General Electric, Siemens, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Wood Group, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

In 2018, the global Gas Turbine Services market size was 16500 million US$ and it is expected to reach 22600 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Gas Turbine Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Gas Turbine Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

General Electric

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

Siemens

Wood Group

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Solar Turbines

MTU Aero Engines

Ansaldo Energia

Sulzer

MAN Diesel & Turbo

MJB International

Proenergy Services

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2191590

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Heavy Duty Services

Aero-Derivative Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Blog: https://studyanalyst.blogspot.in