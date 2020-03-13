Global gas to liquid market is projected to reach USD 16,374.5 million by the end of the 2023 at a CAGR of 7.42%

Global Gas to liquid (GTL) Market Information Report by Product (GTL Diesel, and GTL Naphtha), by Application (Fuel Oil, Lubricating Oil, Process Oil, and Others) and by Region – Global Forecast To 2022

Market analysis

Gas to liquid fuel is of superior quality than the traditional refinery diesel which is produced from crude oil. The GTL or the Gas-to-Liquid is mainly produced by the process of Fischer-Tropsch technique, but it consists of higher amount of cetane and zero sulfur content. It can offer elimination or reduction in the quantity of NOx and particulate emissions. The growing demand for the Fischer-Tropsch (FT) route for the monetization of the natural gas reserves which are unavailable and stranded for usage is likely to augment the demand for this type of technology. Rising demand for power from rapidly increasing end-use industries and scarce natural gas reserves all across the globe are anticipated to force the alternative energy service providers. Alteration of methane-rich gases into clean and economic synthetic fuels would boost the GTL technology growth and also its market. Hence, global gas to liquid market is projected to reach a market size of value USD 16,374.5 million by the end of the estimated period (2017-2023) by growing at a CAGR of 7.42%.

Request For Free Sample- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10077066

Market segmentation

The global gas to liquid market is segmented on the basis of its application, product and geographical analysis. Based on application, the market has been classified as Process Oil, Lubricating Oil, and Others. On the basis of its product, the market is bifurcated into GTL naphtha and GTL diesel.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global gas to liquid market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

The key players operating in the global gas to liquid (GTL) market include major companies like Sasol Limited (South Africa), PetroSA (South Africa), Velocys Plc. (U.K.), ORYX GTL (Qatar), OLTIN YO’L GTL (Uzbekistan ), Royal Dutch Shell plc. (The Netherlands), Chevron Corporation (U.S.), among others.

Buy Now- https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-purchase-id-10077066

Table of Contents:

1 Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Gas-to-Liquid (GTL)

1.2 Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Segment by Product

1.2.1 Global Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Production (K Barrels/Day) and Growth Rate (%) Comparison by Product (2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Market Share (%) by Product in 2016

1.2.3 GTL Diesel

1.2.4 GTL Naphtha

1.3 Global Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Market by Applications

1.3.1 Global Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Production (K Barrels/Day) Comparison by Applications (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Fuel Oil

1.3.3 Lubricating Oil

1.3.4 Process Oils

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Market by Regions (2012-2022)

1.4.1 Global Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Market Size and Growth Rate (%) Comparison by Regions (2012-2022)

1.4.2 U.S. Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Sales Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Qatar Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Sales Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 South Africa Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Sales Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Nigeria Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Sales Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 Malaysia Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Sales Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Market Size (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Sales Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Production (K barrels/Day) Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

2 Global Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Players/Manufacturers

2.1 Global Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Sales Market Competition by Players

2.2 Product Benchmarking

2.3 Global Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Production and Revenue by Product

2.3.1 Global Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Production (K barrels/Day) and Market Share (%) by Product (2012-2016)

2.3.2 Global Gas To Liquid Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share (%) by Product (2012-2016)

2.4 Global Gas To Liquid Sales by Application

2.5 Global Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Production (K Barrels/Day) and Market Share (%) by Regions (2012-2016)

2.6 Global Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Revenue and Market Share (%) by Regions (2012-2017)

Read More- https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/global-gas-to-liquid-gtl-market/10077066

About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

1412 Broadway,

21st Floor Suite MA111,

New York, NY 10018

Name:David

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609