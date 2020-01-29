Global Gas Phase Filtration Market Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments – Key Players are Camfil, AAF International (American Air Filter), Donaldson, Filtration Group, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies

The Global Gas Phase Filtration Market report also provides Porter analysis, PESTEL analysis and market attractiveness which helps to better understand the market scenario on macro and micro level. Side by side, it also explicitly provides information about mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and all the other important activities occurred in the market during current and past few years. The Gas Phase Filtration Market report explores manufacturer’s competitive scenario and provides market share for all major players of this market based on production capacity, sales, revenue, geographical presence and other major factors.

Global Gas Phase Filtration Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.75 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 2.46 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.40% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising levels of corrosive air in the environment and the drastic effects of it on human health, with these factors comes the need for gas phase filtration.

This report will help you understand:

Market share (regional, product, application, and end-user) both in terms of volume and revenue along with CAGR from 2019 to 2026

Key parameters which are driving market and restraining its growth.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Gas Phase Filtration Market

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

Camfil, AAF International (American Air Filter), Donaldson, Filtration Group, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies, Purafil, Inc., ProMark Associates Inc, Tri-Dim Filter Corp., Johnson Controls – Koch Filter, North American Filter Corporation, Cosmos Air Purification, Troy Filters, Ltd, PureAir Filtration, MayAir, TDC Filter, Inc., now CLARCOR Industrial Air, Bry-Air Inc., Camfil USA, Camfil Asia Pacific, Circul-aire Inc.,

Market Drivers: Global Gas Phase Filtration Market

Awareness about the quality of air and effects of quality of air on human health are factors expected to drive the need for gas phase filtration in the market

Stringent regulations set by the government regarding the emissions of gases in the environment is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints: Global Gas Phase Filtration Market

Stagnant economic development in the production segments of factories is a restraining factor for the market growth as the demand for gas phase filtration is heavily dependent on the development of factories and production

Absence or lack of appropriate economic conditions affecting the return on investments is also expected to restrain the market growth

Competitive Analysis: Global Gas Phase Filtration Market

Global gas phase filtration market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of gas phase filtration market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Filtech organized a conference on Air Filtration and related issues discussing the various technologies introduced and advancements in the market from 13-15 March, 2018 in Germany

In February 2018, Hanyang University and Korean Filtration Society in collaboration organized the 1st Annual Conference on Clean Environment in Hanyang University’s Erica Campus, South Korea from February 26-28, 2018

Table of Contents: Global Gas Phase Filtration Market

Executive Summary Scope/opportunities of the Report Research Methodology Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Pipeline Analysis

Pipeline analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation

Segmentation

Comparison

Market opportunity

Customer Landscape Regional Landscape

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Europe

MEA

APAC

North America

South America

Market opportunity

Business Decision Framework Drivers And Challenges

Market challenges

Market drivers

Market Key Trends Players Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Players Analysis

Players covered

Players classification

Market positioning of Players

Appendix

List of abbreviations

Market Segmentation: Global Gas Phase Filtration Market

By Type

Packed Bed (Thin Bed) Filters

Combination (Deep Bed) Filters

By Filter

Granular Activated Carbon

Potassium Permanganate

Impregnated Activated Carbon

Blend

By Application

Corrosion & Toxic Gas Control

Odor Control

By End-User

Pulp & Paper Industry

Chemicals & Petrochemicals Industry

Metals & Mining Industry

Food & Beverages Industry

Hospitality Industry

Healthcare Industry

Utilities Industry

Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry

Water & Wastewater Industry

Others (Data Centers, Commercial Buildings, Museums, Libraries, Education Institutions, Airports)

By Geography

USA ( North America, US, Canada, Mexico, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

North America, US, Canada, Mexico, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America) Europe ( Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe)

Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific ( Japan, China , South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Japan, China South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

