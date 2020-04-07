Global Gas Detectors Market 2019 – Recent Study Including Key Players, Applications, Growth Factors and Forecasts till 2025

A gas detector is a device that detects the presence of gases in an area, often as part of a safety system. This type of equipment is used to detect a gas leak and interface with a control system so a process can be automatically shut down. Gas detectors measure and indicate the concentration of certain gases in an air via different technologies.

The electrochemical gas sensor has oxidation and reduction properties. The incorporation of an electrochemical sensor in gas detector or gas monitor is gaining popularity among end-users because it reduces or oxidizes the target gas at an electrode to measure the concentration of a target gas. These sensors can detect harmful gases or toxic gases such as CO, methane, nitrogen dioxide.

Oil and gas, food and beverage, dairy, healthcare, beauty and personal care (cosmetics), and chemical industries are witnessing growth due to the rising investments in research and developmental activities. This in turn, will boost the adoption of the portable gas detector for various industrial purposes. The gas detection equipment market will witness continuous growth in the industrial segment due to the rising demand for gas monitoring facilities to detect the presence of harmful gases.

