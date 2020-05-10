In this report, the Global Garment market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Garment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-garment-market-professional-survey-report-2018



This report studies the global Garment market status and forecast, categorizes the global Garment market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Garment are any article of clothing, it is made from all types of fiber and textile, worn on the body,.

The population of Indonesia ranks the fourth in the world, which is the most populated country and the largest economy of ASEAN.

There are over 3,000 garment manufactories above designated size in Indonesia, mainly manufacturing shirts, cotton T-shirts, corsets, underwear, coats, sports shirts and trousers. Most products of brands such as Marks & Spencer, Mango and Zara are manufactured there.

The textile and garment enterprises mainly distributed in countries such as Bandung, West Java and areas near Jakarta with investors from Taiwan and Hong Kong. Bandung is the most developed city of garment industry in Indonesia. According to incomplete estimation, the annual output value of garments in Bandung accounted for over 40% in the country. In recent years, the cost of manpower increased, which led to the transfer of part of large-scale garment manufactories in West Java towards areas such as Yogyakarta and Central Java.

The global Garment market is valued at 23 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 23 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Sritex

Argo Manunggal Group

PT Dan Liris

Pt. Multi Garmenjaya

Busana Apparel

…

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

upper body

lower body

By Application, the market can be split into

Blouses and shirt-blouses

Jackets and blazers

Jerseys and pullovers

Overcoats, parkas, anoraks, windcheaters, wind jackets and similar articles

Skirts and divided skirts

Sarongs

Bib and Brace overalls

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Garment capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Garment manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Garment are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Garment Manufacturers

Garment Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Garment Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Garment market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.



Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-garment-market-professional-survey-report-2018

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

Complete access to Global Garment market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025

In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Garment markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific

Global Garment Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis

Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Garment market segmentation

Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Garment market

Challenges to market growth for Global Garment manufacturers

Key market opportunities of Global Garment Industry

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com