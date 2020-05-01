Global Garbage Collection Trucks Market is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2025

A comprehensive outlook of the global garbage collection trucks market with reference to the automotive industry has been presented in the report description
The global industry is currently witnessing a period of stabilization as steady sales continue to sustain growth for suppliers and OEMs. However, an industry that is undergoing one of the biggest transformation, the future truly looks uncertain. The auto industry has always remained fiercely competitive, with US, German, and Japanese OEMs relying on incremental upgrades to consolidate their position. However, as electric vehicles and driverless cars become a reality, traditional players are staring at a future they arent entirely familiar with. The next five years in this industry paint a picture of collaboration and competition with the Silicon Valley.
In 2017, the industry has witnessed growth in North America being offset by slowdown in Europe and China. The fortunes of the global automotive industry are stacked in favor of emerging markets, as limited opportunity continues to plague matured markets.
List of factors tracked in the Automotive Industry Market Report
Automotive Industry GVA
Automotive production outlook
Automotive sales outlook
Fleet on road outlook
Automotive carbon emissions outlook
Emissions & safety norms
Installation rates of components / accessories
Replacement rates of components / accessories
Growth in aftermarket
Growth in service centers
Research Methodology
PMR utilizes robust methodology and approach to arrive at market size and related projections. The research methodology for this report is based on 3 dimensional model. We conduct about 45-60 min duration detailed interviews with product manufacturers; apart from this we also collect market feedback from industry experts. To validate this data, we interact with senior panel members having more than 10 years of experience in relevant field. The panel members help in validating the findings and fill the gaps if any. In addition, we leverage on our existing pool of information, paid database and other valid information sources available in public domain. Usually industry interactions extend to more than 50+ interviews from market participants across the value chain.
Data Collection
PMR collects data from secondary sources including company annual reports, association publications, industry presentations, white papers, and company press releases apart from these we leverage over paid database subscriptions and industry magazines to collect market information and developments in exhaustive manner. After being done with desk research, detailed questionnaire and discussion guide is formulated to initiate primary research with key industry personnel; the discussion aims at collecting key insights, growth perspectives, prevalent market trends and quantitative insights including market size and competition developments. Both of these research approaches help us in arriving at base year numbers and market hypothesis.
Data Validation
In this phase, PMR validates the data using macro and micro economic factors. For instance, growth in electricity consumption, industry value added, other industry factors, economic performance, growth of top players and sector performance is closely studied to arrive at precise estimates and refine anomalies if any.
Data Analysis and Projection
Data analysis and projections were made based on proprietary research frameworks and statistical analysis, which was further validated from industry participants. These frameworks include Y-o-Y growth projections, macro-economic factor performance, market attractiveness analysis, key financial ratios, and others.
For public companies we capture the data from company website, annual reports, investor presentations, paid databases. While for privately held companies, we try to gather information from the paid databases (like Factiva) and based on the information we gather from databases we estimate revenue for the companies. In addition, the team tries to establish primary contact with the companies in order to validate the assumptions or to gather quality inputs.
Standard Report Structure
Executive Summary
Market Definition
Macro-economic analysis
Parent Market Analysis
Market Overview
Forecast Factors
Segmental Analysis and Forecast
Regional Analysis
Competition Analysis
Target Audience
Production Companies
Suppliers
Channel Partners
Marketing Authorities
Subject Matter Experts
Research Institutions
Financial Institutions
Market Consultants
Government Authorities
Market Taxonomy
The global garbage collection trucks market has been segmented into:
By Product Type
Front Loaders
Rear Loaders
Side Loaders
By Technology
Semi-Automatic Garbage Trucks
Automatic Garbage Trucks
Others
By End Use
Municipal Garbage
Industrial Garbage
Others
By Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
South East Asia & Pacific
Middle East & Africa
China
India
