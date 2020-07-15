Global Ganciclovir Market Is Expected to Grow At A CAGR of 6.1% From 2020 to 2027

Ganciclovir belongs to a class organic compounds well known as hypoxanthine, they comprise of a purine derivative 1H-purin-6(9H)-one. The drug possesses very poor absorption following oral administration with a protein binding of 1 to 2%, it is metabolized to a very small extent such that 90% of the plasma ganciclovir is eliminated via the urine.

Cytomegalovirus (CMV) retinitis is spearheading the clinical application segment for the ganciclovir market. As per the latest research citings provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), the individuals who are at a higher risk of getting the CMV retinitis are AIDS patients, leukemia, and recipients of organ transplants. Ganciclovir can be given in the form of oral capsules, injecting the eye, intravenous injection, or via an eye implant that delivers medication over time. Cytomegalovirus (CMV) pneumonitis is expected to be recording comfortable market growth during the forecast period. Patients who have undergone bone marrow transplant or solid organ transplants are at a greater risk of acquiring CMV pneumonitis. The incidence rate of the disease is 35% after allogeneic transplantation and 6% after autologous transplantation respectively.

Hospital pharmacy is currently leading the distribution channel segment for the ganciclovir market. Nausea, diarrhea, fever, headache, loss of appetite are drug-related adverse events, therefore it is necessary for accurate drug compounding by the hospital pharmacist to prevent the occurrence of any unwanted side effects. Retail pharmacy is gaining huge demand in the developing regions of the world primarily due to proactive initiative by government healthcare authorities to provide subsidized antiviral drugs in retail pharmacy at affordable prices and the ability to cater medicinal requirements of patients residing in remote locations.

North America is presently dominating the geography segment for the ganciclovir market. The rising prevalence of cytomegalovirus retinitis infection in the immunocompromised patients primarily drives the ganciclovir market growth in the region. As per the statistics provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 50% of the adult population in the United States already have cytomegalovirus infection by the age of 40. Furthermore, the nurturing regulatory environment provided by the USFDA regarding the sale and distribution of ganciclovir further propels the market growth in the region. Europe is the second-largest regional segment in the ganciclovir market, primarily due to the existence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure and affordable reimbursement scenario for the use of ganciclovir drug formulation for treating cytomegalovirus pneumonitis prevalent in the region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional segment for the ganciclovir market owing to the rising prevalence of CMV infection in people suffering from AIDS and the flourishing generic drugs market.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers actively engaged in the production of ganciclovir are Théa Pharmaceuticals, F.Hoffman La Roche, Bausch & Lomb, Sandoz, Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Fresenius Kabi, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Wuhan Hualong Bio-Pharmaceutical, Par Pharmaceutical, Inc., and Lafedar.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of CMV retinitis in immunocompromised patients worldwide

A constant rise in the number of patients suffering from CMV pneumonitis who have recently undergone a solid organ transplant

Affordable reimbursement scenario for the use of ganciclovir drug formulation further propel the ganciclovir market growth

