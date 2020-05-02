Global Game Feed Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

A new market study, titled “2019 Global and Regional Game Feed Market Research Report Forecast 2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Report Description:

Game feed are those nutritious combinations of food which are served to the animals which participate in various games. Game feed improves the stamina of the animals by strengthening the bones and the muscles, through which the animal will be able to perform well and give a tough competition to the opponent. The global game feed market will grow with a CAGR of 5.96% during the forecast period.

Growth by Region

In Asia Pacific, India and China will have significant growth rate as various animal games were being conducted since ancient times. South America and Africa will have potential growth rate due to awareness of animal feed and demand for animal games.

Drivers vs Constraints

The increasing demand for animal fights and games is driving the market growth. The increasing disposable income has led to rise in purchase of animal feed to provide healthy and nutritious food to animals. However, the strict government regulations on protection of animals will restrain the market.

Industry Trends and Updates

Cargill Inc. plans to buy Southern States Cooperative Inc.’s animal feed business, a move that expands its presence in the southern and eastern United States.

Purina Animal Nutrition is replacing one of its St. Joseph facilities with an updated 170,000-square-foot animal feed manufacturing plant.

