Global Game Engines Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Game Engines market will register a 13.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3200.4 million by 2024, from US$ 1938 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Game Engines business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report focuses on the key global Game Engines players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

This report focuses on the Game Engines in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Unity Technologies

Leadwerks Software

Epic Games

Crytek

Valve

Chukong Tech

Marmalade Tech

YoYo Games

Idea Fabrik

The Game Creators

Silicon Studio

Briar Wallace/Blender Foundation

Garage Games

Sony

Scirra

GameSalad

Godot Engine (Community developed)

Corona Labs (Organization)

Amazon

The OGRE Team (Organization)

Mario Zechner (Personal)

Market Segment by Type, covers

3D Game Engines

2.5D Game Engines

2D Game Engines

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

PC Games

Mobile Games

TV Games

Other Games

