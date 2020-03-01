Global Game Camera Market 2019 Industry Trend and Forecast 2024

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Game Camera Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Game Camera Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (Prometheus GroupVista OutdoorWildgame InnovationsBgha Inc.MoultrieReconyxSpypointCuddebackGSM OutdoorsBolymedia)
A game camera, often referred to as “trail camera”, is a tough, motion-activated camera designed to take photos and videos of wildlife and security surveillance, and game camera is comprised of a motion detector and a digital camera. The motion detector uses passive infrared technology to sense movement and trigger the camera.
Scope of the Global Game Camera Market Report
This report focuses on the Game Camera in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
The global game camera industry reached a production of approximately 422.89 K units in 2016, and is expected to reach 533.91 K units in 2021.
The global largest market is North America. The market will reached a consumption volume of approximately 217.67 K Units in 2015, and the consumption volume share is 54.33%, and the secondary market is Europe, it will reached a consumption volume of 137.08 K Units in 2015, and the consumption volume share is 34.22%.
There are major three classification of game camera in this report, pixel<8MP, 8-12MP and pixel >12MP game camera. Globally, the production share of each type of game camera is 23.51%, 58.66% and 17.83% in 2015.
At present, the world’s large players are mainly concentrated in North America. The top three players are Prometheus Group, Vista Outdoor, and Wildgame Innovations respectively with global production market share as 17.71%, 13.09% and 14.72% in 2015.
There are four major application of game camera in this report, entertainment, hunting, research and others. Globally, hunting is the largest application area, and reach a consumption volume of 207.01 K Units in 2015 with the 51.67% market share. The secondary application area is f research, it will reached a production of 73.79 K Units in 2015, and the consumption volume share is 18.42%.
The worldwide market for Game Camera is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.4% over the next five years, will reach 65 million US$ in 2024, from 57 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report covers Analysis of Global Game Camera Market Segment by Manufacturers
Prometheus Group
Vista Outdoor
Wildgame Innovations
Bgha Inc.
Moultrie
Reconyx
Spypoint
Cuddeback
GSM Outdoors
Bolymedia
Global Game Camera Market Segment by regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Game Camera Market Segment by Type
8MP
8-12MP
12MP
Global Game Camera Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Entertainment
Hunting
Research
Others
