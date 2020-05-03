Global Function-as-a-Service Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

In 2018, the Global Function-as-a-Service Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The major drivers of this market include agility & scalability, maturity of hosted services, and shift from DevOps to serverless computing.

The automation and integration service type is anticipated to hold the largest market share whereas the microservice monitoring and management service is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

This report focuses on the global Function-as-a-Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Function-as-a-Service development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM (US)

Google (US)

Microsoft (US)

Amazon Web Services(US)

SAP (Germany)

Dynatrace (US)

Infosys (India)

Rogue Wave Software (US)

TIBCO Software (US)

Fiorano Software and Affiliates (US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Developer-Centric

Operator-Centric

Market segment by Application, split into

Web & Mobile Based

Research & Academic

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Function-as-a-Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Function-as-a-Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

