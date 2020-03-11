Global Fumaric Acid Market to Witness Quick Rise during forecast period 2019-2025

Fumaric acid or trans-butenedioic acid is a white crystalline chemical compound. Fumaric acid is used in the manufacture of medicines, drinks, food, animal feed, cleansing agents, unsaturated polyester, alkyd resins, printing inks, and many others.

The technical barriers of fumaric acid are not high, and the major players are Yantai Hengyuan Bioengineering, Fuso Chemicals, Jiangsu Jiecheng Bioengineering, Changzhou Yabang Chemical, Sealong Biotechnology, Changmao Biochemical Engineering, Suzhou Youhe Science and Technology, and XST Biological. These companies mainly concentrate in Japan, China, and Europe. China is the largest consumer, almost 30% of total consumption in 2015, followed by Europe with 20% of sales share.

As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. With the snatch for market share in emerging regions, the competition in fumaric acid industry will become more intense.

Global Fumaric Acid market size will increase to 620 Million US$ by 2025, from 490 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fumaric Acid.

This report researches the worldwide Fumaric Acid market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Fumaric Acid breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Yantai Hengyuan Bioengineering

Bartek Ingredients

Polynt

Thirumalai Chemical

Isegen

Fuso Chemicals

Jiangsu Jiecheng Bioengineering

Changzhou Yabang Chemical

NIPPON SHOKUBAI

Sealong Biotechnology

Changmao Biochemical Engineering

Suzhou Youhe Science and Technology

XST Biological

Fumaric Acid Breakdown Data by Type

Food-Grade

Technical-Grade

Fumaric Acid Breakdown Data by Application

Food & Beverages

Rosin Paper Sizes

Unsaturated Polyester Resin

Alkyd Resins

Others

Fumaric Acid Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

