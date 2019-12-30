Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on FTL<L Shipping Services Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.
Full Truckload (FTL) meaning that the shipment will take up an entire truck by itself. FTL shipments are typically used when there are ten or more palettes that need to ship.Less than Truckload (LTL).meaning that the shipment will not take up an entire truck. These types of shipments typically weigh between 100 and 10,000 pounds.
In 2018, the global FTL<L Shipping Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the FTL<L Shipping Services in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
United World Logistics
UPS
FedEx
Deutsche Post
Union Pacific
DHL
Estes Express Lines
Old Dominion Freight Line
YRC
Holland Trucking
Southeastern Freight Lines
J.B. Hunt
Schneider
Swift Transportation
Werner Enterprises
Deppon
XPO Logistics
ABF Freight
SF Express
Shanghai ANE Logistics
China Postal Express & Logistics Company
Market Segment by Type, covers
Full Truckload (FTL)
Less than Truckload (LTL)
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Food & Beverage
Perishable Goods
Clothing
Electronics
Chemicals
Construction Materials
Industrial Equipment & Parts
Others
