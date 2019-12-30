Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on FTL<L Shipping Services Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Full Truckload (FTL) meaning that the shipment will take up an entire truck by itself. FTL shipments are typically used when there are ten or more palettes that need to ship.Less than Truckload (LTL).meaning that the shipment will not take up an entire truck. These types of shipments typically weigh between 100 and 10,000 pounds.

In 2018, the global FTL<L Shipping Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the FTL<L Shipping Services in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

United World Logistics

UPS

FedEx

Deutsche Post

Union Pacific

DHL

Estes Express Lines

Old Dominion Freight Line

YRC

Holland Trucking

Southeastern Freight Lines

J.B. Hunt

Schneider

Swift Transportation

Werner Enterprises

Deppon

XPO Logistics

ABF Freight

SF Express

Shanghai ANE Logistics

China Postal Express & Logistics Company

Market Segment by Type, covers

Full Truckload (FTL)

Less than Truckload (LTL)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food & Beverage

Perishable Goods

Clothing

Electronics

Chemicals

Construction Materials

Industrial Equipment & Parts

Others

