Global Frozen Yogurt Nutrition Market | Health Benefits and Top Companies

Demand for low-fat frozen and sugar-free yogurt may be creating new demand potential in several countries of Europe and North America. Producers aim at enhancing the duo of flavor and nutritional value, which might open some promising product developments in coming years. This is likely to bring new consumer demographics in its ambit, such as children. Consistent entry of new players will stir developments in the multi-million dollar market. The frozen yogurt market is anticipated to register robust CAGR of 22.1% during 2018–2025.

Frozen yogurt is a frozen dessert made with yogurt and sometimes other dairy products. Frozen yogurt, a crossbreed between the more traditional ice cream dessert and the healthier yogurt products, has become the new way for customers to enjoy their dessert while still being conscious of their health.

Frozen yogurt isnt completely frozen but simply contains ice crystals; the primary ingredient is milk and milk products, sugar accounts for about 15 per cent of the ingredients and the strains of bacteria makes up about 1 per cent.

The market for frozen yogurt is fragmented with players such as Yogen Fruz, Menchie’s, Pinkberry, Red Mango, TCBY, Yogurtland, llaollao, Perfectime, Ben & Jerry’s, Micat, Orange Leaf, Yogiboost and so on. Among them, Yogen Fruz and Menchie’s are the global leading supplier. On the basis of type, the frozen yogurt market is segmented into Plain Frozen Yogurt, Flavored Frozen Yogurt. The Flavored Frozen Yogurt segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global market in 2017.

In 2017, the global Frozen Yogurt market size was 640 million US$ and is forecast to 2600 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 22.1% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Frozen Yogurt market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Frozen Yogurt include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Frozen Yogurt include

Yogen Fruz

Menchie’s

Pinkberry

Red Mango

TCBY

Yogurtland

llaollao

Perfectime

Ben & Jerry’s

Micat

Orange Leaf

Yogiboost

Market Size Split by Type

Plain Frozen Yogurt

Flavored Frozen Yogurt

Market Size Split by Application

Minor (age<18)

YoungMan (18-30)

YoungWoman (18-30)

Middle-AgedPerson (30-50)

Senior (age>50)

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Frozen Yogurt market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Frozen Yogurt market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Frozen Yogurt manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Frozen Yogurt with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Frozen Yogurt submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (M L). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Frozen Yogurt market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

