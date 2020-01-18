Global Frozen Mushroom Market – Porter’s Five Forces Strategy Analysis and Forecast 2024

The global frozen mushroom market was pegged at US$ 10 Million in 2017 and it is expected to reach US$ 20 Million by the end of 2025 with a CAGR of 20% between 2018 and 2025

Increasing Demand for Frozen Mushrooms in a Wide Variety of Food and Medicinal Products

The extensive use of frozen mushrooms in pizzas has been surging the demand for this product. The demand for frozen mushrooms has been increasing with its increasing applications in Italian pizzas and Indian food to enhance the overall flavor and fragrance of the dishes.

With growing health consciousness among the population, the demand for frozen mushrooms has been increasing considering their nutritional value and health benefits. According to a survey, in the Asia Pacific market, 46% of consumers in India are health conscious

Global Frozen Mushroom Market Participants

Some of the key players operating in the frozen mushroom market are Bonduelle SA, Jiangsu Yuguan Modern Agricultural S&T Co., Ltd., Scelta Mushrooms B.V., OKECHAMP S.A., Modern Mushroom Farms, Inc., Monterey Mushrooms, Inc., Costa Groups Holdings Limited, The Mushroom Company, Shanghai Finc Bio-Tech Inc, Lutece Holding B.V., Monaghan Mushrooms Ireland Limited, Phillips Mushroom Farms, Inc. and Drinkwater’s Mushroom Ltd. An increasing number of food manufacturers are keen on introducing frozen mushrooms in their product portfolios.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Frozen mushrooms can last for 24 months without any preservative, which makes them a preferred alternative to fresh mushrooms. Pizzas have been gaining popularity globally and mushrooms are extensively used in pizzas. This provides an opportunity for the manufacturers of frozen mushrooms. Nowadays, cardiovascular diseases and heart and blood pressure problems are prevalent among adults. This may also provide an opportunity for manufacturers as the high potassium and low sodium content of mushroom are helpful for heart health. Also, frozen mushrooms contain antioxidants, which help in reducing free radicals in cells.

