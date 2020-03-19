Global Frozen Dessert Market – Industry Analysis, Technological Innovations, Trends, Growth opportunities and Demand Forecast from 2016-2022

Improvement in lifestyle, change in food habits and increased levels of disposable income are the key reasons that the Frozen Dessert Market is no more confined to the west, but is established enough, with a decent growth rate in the emerging eastern markets. The Frozen dessert market is a part of Food and Beverage industry that has seen exponential growth, after a period of steady expansion over the years. The development, however, is significantly different for different segments of the market.

Market Dynamics:

The image of particular segments of frozen desserts, like sorbet, of being affordable luxuries’ has helped the market survive through the recent economic slowdowns in the west, especially in Europe. Further, the introduction of new flavors and creative packing styles in frozen yoghurt has made it more popular amongst the children and contributed to expanding the market. Coming of innovative methods to serve ice creams at specialized cafs, with a wide range of textures has also helped market expansion. Restaurants and cafs serving a wide variety of specialized artisanal desserts have helped the market to grow. Although growing health awareness regarding Diabetes, Obesity and several cardiovascular ailments has restrained the market, coming of low-fat and sugar-free frozen desserts has shown hope for expansion. These emerging segments show exponential growth in the global market and are rapidly expanding by introducing new varieties of desserts under them.

Market Segmentation:

The frozen desserts market can be broadly segmented on the basis of product type, fat content, consumption points and geography. By product type, frozen desserts market can be classified into frozen yoghurt, frozen tofu, sherbet, frozen cakes, mousse and others. Among all product types, frozen yoghurt has the highest demand followed by sherbet products. On the basis of fat content, the market is segmented into regular frozen desserts and low-fat desserts. The regular frozen desserts have the larger market share. On the basis of consumption, frozen desserts can be segmented into Cafes, hotels & restaurants, dessert parlors, etc.

Geographical Analysis:

North America and Europe regions possess the largest market share in the Global Frozen Desserts industry. In spite of tremendous popularity, the market in the west shows a steady growth, due to a nearly saturated condition. The Asia-Pacific market shows a rapid growth, with India, China and Japan being the key players. The main reasons for the expected growth in the region are a huge population, increasing number of youths, increase in disposable income, change in food habits and increasing western influence. The South American market is also expected to show significant growth.

Some of the key players in the industry include General Mills Inc. (U.S.), Unilever Group (Britain), Nestle SA (Switzerland) and Well Enterprises (U.S.).

