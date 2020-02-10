Global Fresh Food Packaging Industry to Grow at 3.15% CAGR by 2026 | A report by Amcor Limited, Mondi, Coveris, Smurfit Kappa, DuPont and others

Global Fresh Food Packaging industry report is the latest comprehensive analysis document that assists the client to build effective business strategies and various market elements that can possibly drive the popularity of Fresh Food Packaging market. The report is a synopsis in the markets new trends and how the market is going to be in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report offers vital insights on every market segment in terms of market size analysis for markets across the different regions. Although market statistics information to gain insight into the changing dynamics and future of the global Fresh Food Packaging market.

Market Analysis:-

Global fresh food packaging market is buyer-oriented, and hence with the rising demand for fresh food, and their extended shelf-life the market is expected to be on the rise. Global fresh food packaging market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.15% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 and achieve an estimated value of USD 112.62 billion by 2026 from its initial estimated value of USD 87.87 billion in 2018.

Top Competitors:

Amcor Limited

Mondi

Coveris

Smurfit Kappa

DuPont

International Paper

DS Smith

Silgan Holdings Inc.

WestRock Company

Sealed Air

Ultimate Packaging Ltd.

Temkin International Inc.

Greenyard

Berry Global Inc.

Packaging Corporation of America

Sonoco Products Company

American Packaging Corporation

Jabil Inc.

ITC Limited

Innovia Films

Graham Packaging Company

BASF SE

Ampacet Corporation

Printpack

Bomarko Inc.

Graphic Packaging International LLC

Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH

Klöckner Pentaplast among others.

Market drivers & restraint:

Rising demand for fresh packaged and labeled food with no tampering to the products has led to a significant rise in the market of Global Fresh Food Packaging Market

Growing awareness amongst the people about the products they are consuming and the effects that they have on the environment has led to a significant rise for the market

Increase in disposable income of the world has led to a rise in the demand for better quality, fresh food products which bodes well for the future of the industry

The rise in counterfeit packaging and products in the market has hindered the market growth

The waste disposal system of the manufacturers during the production and packaging process has led to an overhaul of government regulations for the product and has halted the market growth

Cheap local products and their supply has taken a major market share of the Global Fresh Food Packaging Market thereby reducing the growth of the Industry

Segmentation:

Package Material

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Paper

Aluminium

BOPET (biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate)

Poly-vinyl Chloride

Others (Glass, Wood, and Textiles)

Pack Type

Flexible Pack

Converted Roll Stock

Gusseted Bags

Flexible Paper

Corrugated Box

Boxboard

Cans

Others (Stand-up Pouches, and Wicketed Bags)

Application

Meat & Meat Products

Vegetables

Seafood

Fruits

Geography

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Analysis:

Global fresh food packaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of fresh food packaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

