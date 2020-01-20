Global Freight Trucking Market to Expand as Transport Industry Gains Popularity

The demand within the global market for freight trucking has been rising alongside advancements in the transport industry. The presence of a well-developed transport sector, focused on safe, sound, and swift delivery of goods, has led to the growth of the global freight trucking market. Freights trucks can includes lorry tanks and large trucks that can stack all forms of goods within their storage area. The ability of these vehicles to carry voluminous amounts of goods across long distances is the key reason behind their popularity. These trucks undergo minimal wear and tear during the course of the journey. This factor als plays a crucial role in the growth of the global freight trucking market.

This blog by Transparency Market Research (TMR) on the global freight trucking market is an account of the key trends and dynamics that have aided market growth.

Transport of Oil and Gas via Freight Trucks

Although freight trucking is used for carrying several forms of goods, the most stellar usage of these trucks is for transporting oil and gas. The safety offered by freight trucking in carrying hazardous substances has emerged as a key reason behind the growth of the global freight trucking market. Moreover, the need for improved transport facilities in the industrial sector has also aided market growth.

Growth of Asia Pacific Market

The global market for freight trucking in Asia Pacific has been expanding at a robust CAGR over the past decades. This majorly owes to the expansive area in India and China. Transport of goods to remote and internal areas is done via freight trucking.