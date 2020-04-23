Global Freeze Dried Fruits and Vegetables Market 2019 Size, Share, Business Overview, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Market Overview

The freeze dried fruits and vegetables market is expected to reach 47.3 billion USD in 2024, registering an estimated CAGR of 7.18%, during the forecast period. The fast growing processed food sector and the increasing demand for ready-to-eat foods are the major factors boosting the market. These are owing to the busy lifestyle of people and their desire for new mouth feel. The increased shelf life of freeze dried products is also a major factor that gives the market an additional benefit. The North American region dominates the freeze dried fruits and vegetables market, with improved R&D technologies.

Scope of the Report

The freeze dried fruits and vegetables market is segmented by type (fruit type and vegetable type), application (breakfast cereal, soups and snacks, ice creams and desserts, bakery and confectionery, dips and dressings, and other applications), and geography.

Key Market Trends

Rapidly Increasing Demand for Ready-to-Eat Food and Beverages

There was a significant growth in the market of processed ready-to-eat foods, owing to the increasing busy lifestyle of consumers. The changing food habits, due to the increasing urbanization and the desire for new taste preferences are also fuelling the market. The ready-to-eat products helps in saving time in the busy life schedule and that is the major factor, which boosts the market. The incorporation of various nutrients and flavors and its extended shelf life properties are giving it an additional advantage. The freeze products help in retaining the nutrients of the products for a longer period, comparing to normal processed foods.

North America is a Dominant Market for the Freeze Dried Fruits and Vegetables

The increasing demand for foods, which require minimum preparation, has also influenced the freeze dried fruits and vegetable market in North America, since it can be easily incorporated in them. The demand by the different types of processed foods that use freeze dried fruit and vegetables has also increased. The rise in consumption rate of natural ingredients, particularly in the United States, is expected to drive the regional market during the forecast period. The well-established and strong distribution channels have helped in easy supply of products all around the region. The United States is the largest market for freeze dried fruits and vegetables in the region. The major freeze dried products are onions, potatoes, blueberries, cranberries, strawberries, apples, etc.

Competitive Landscape

The freeze dried fruits and vegetables market is a highly fragmented and competitive market, with various prominent and local players competing to grab the major market share. Companies, like The Kraft Heinz Company, European Freeze Dry, Döhler, and Mecer Foods LLC, are other players holding a significant share in the freeze dried fruit and vegetable market. Key players are coming up with a larger portfolio to have a competitive advantage over the other players. Other leading players in the market are Van Drunen Farms, Amalgam Foods, Paradise Fruits, and Sleaford Quality Foods Ltd, among others.

