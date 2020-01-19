Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Solution Market Insights 2019, Top Competitors, Share Growth and Future Forecast to 2025

In 2018, the global Fraud Detection and Prevention Solution market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Fraud Detection and Prevention Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fraud Detection and Prevention Solution development in United States, Europe and China.
Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3889506-global-fraud-detection-and-prevention-solution-market-size
The key players covered in this study
IBM (US)
FICO (US)
Oracle (US)
SAS Institute (US)
BAE Systems (UK)
DXC Technology (US)
SAP (Germany)
ACI Worldwide (US)
Fiserv (US)
ThreatMetrix (US)
NICE Systems (Israel)
Experian (US)
LexisNexis (US)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Fraud Analytics
Authentication
GRC Solution
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Retail
Telecommunication
Government/Public sector
Healthcare
Real Estate
Energy and Power
Manufacturing
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Fraud Detection and Prevention Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Fraud Detection and Prevention Solution development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fraud Detection and Prevention Solution are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3889506-global-fraud-detection-and-prevention-solution-market-size
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Solution Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Fraud Analytics
1.4.3 Authentication
1.4.4 GRC Solution
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Solution Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
1.5.3 Retail
1.5.4 Telecommunication
1.5.5 Government/Public sector
1.5.6 Healthcare
1.5.7 Real Estate
1.5.8 Energy and Power
1.5.9 Manufacturing
1.5.10 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Fraud Detection and Prevention Solution Market Size
2.2 Fraud Detection and Prevention Solution Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Fraud Detection and Prevention Solution Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Fraud Detection and Prevention Solution Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
………………………………
………………………………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM (US)
12.1.1 IBM (US) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Fraud Detection and Prevention Solution Introduction
12.1.4 IBM (US) Revenue in Fraud Detection and Prevention Solution Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 IBM (US) Recent Development
12.2 FICO (US)
12.2.1 FICO (US) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Fraud Detection and Prevention Solution Introduction
12.2.4 FICO (US) Revenue in Fraud Detection and Prevention Solution Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 FICO (US) Recent Development
12.3 Oracle (US)
12.3.1 Oracle (US) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Fraud Detection and Prevention Solution Introduction
12.3.4 Oracle (US) Revenue in Fraud Detection and Prevention Solution Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Oracle (US) Recent Development
12.4 SAS Institute (US)
12.4.1 SAS Institute (US) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Fraud Detection and Prevention Solution Introduction
12.4.4 SAS Institute (US) Revenue in Fraud Detection and Prevention Solution Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 SAS Institute (US) Recent Development
12.5 BAE Systems (UK)
12.5.1 BAE Systems (UK) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Fraud Detection and Prevention Solution Introduction
12.5.4 BAE Systems (UK) Revenue in Fraud Detection and Prevention Solution Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 BAE Systems (UK) Recent Development
12.6 DXC Technology (US)
12.6.1 DXC Technology (US) Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Fraud Detection and Prevention Solution Introduction
12.6.4 DXC Technology (US) Revenue in Fraud Detection and Prevention Solution Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 DXC Technology (US) Recent Development
12.7 SAP (Germany)
12.7.1 SAP (Germany) Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Fraud Detection and Prevention Solution Introduction
12.7.4 SAP (Germany) Revenue in Fraud Detection and Prevention Solution Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 SAP (Germany) Recent Development
12.8 ACI Worldwide (US)
12.8.1 ACI Worldwide (US) Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Fraud Detection and Prevention Solution Introduction
12.8.4 ACI Worldwide (US) Revenue in Fraud Detection and Prevention Solution Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 ACI Worldwide (US) Recent Development
12.9 Fiserv (US)
12.9.1 Fiserv (US) Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Fraud Detection and Prevention Solution Introduction
12.9.4 Fiserv (US) Revenue in Fraud Detection and Prevention Solution Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Fiserv (US) Recent Development
12.10 ThreatMetrix (US)
12.10.1 ThreatMetrix (US) Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Fraud Detection and Prevention Solution Introduction
12.10.4 ThreatMetrix (US) Revenue in Fraud Detection and Prevention Solution Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 ThreatMetrix (US) Recent Development
12.11 NICE Systems (Israel)
12.12 Experian (US)
12.13 LexisNexis (US)
……………………………………………….
About Us:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.
Contact Us:
NORAH TRENT
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)