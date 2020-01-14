Global Formaldehyde Market to reach worth of 36.6 Mn Tons by 2026 End, Rising Demand for High-Speciality Chemicals in Automotive and Aviation Industry reinforces Growth

The global formaldehyde market is increasingly dynamic with constantly changing demand for various formaldehyde products among end use industries, notes Transparency Market Research (TMR). Top players are focusing on developing innovative formulations that are less toxic and meet the current and emerging needs of end use industries in various parts of the world, particularly for the furniture manufacturing and the construction industries. Some of the leading players vying for holding sizeable shares in the global formaldehyde market are Alder S.p.A, Momentive Specialty Chemical Inc., Huntsman International LLC, Foremark Performance Chemicals, Johnson Matthey Process Technologies, and BASF SE.

The global formaldehyde market is projected to rise at a modest CAGR of 4.8% CAGR over the assessment period of 2017-2026. The global market is anticipated to reach a worth of 36.6 million tons by the end of the forecast period.

Among the various end-use verticals, the construction industry is expected to account for the major share over the forecast period. By the end of 2026, the segment is projected to reach a value of 16,100’000 units. This is attributed to the extensive demand for formaldehyde-based resins as specialty chemicals in several construction components used for buildings. The demand is likely to proliferate further with the rise in commercial construction activities.

On the regional front, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to retain its lead throughout the assessment period, driven by the burgeoning demand for resins in various end-use industries. A large chunk of demand will come from the key emerging economies, most notably India and China.

Vast Commercial Value of Formaldehyde-based Resins accentuating Market

The global formaldehyde market is driven primarily driven by the rising application of the chemical compound in making a range of chemical intermediaries that include resins, which find substantial in several end-use industries. The rising use of formaldehyde and its derivatives in making components for the automotive and aviation industry is a notable factor boosting the market. In particular, the uptake of formaldehyde has received substantial boost in the automotive industry owing to the need for specialty chemical as intermediaries in the production process.

Advances in technologies have enabled automotive manufacturers, world over, to increasingly incorporate the use of formaldehyde in the production processes, essentially to develop novel materials of commercial interest. The widespread use of formaldehyde-based resins in making highly durable and temperature-resistant automotive is fueling the expansion of the market.

Advances in Formaldehyde-Based Chemistries create Lucrative Avenues

The need for high-performance materials in aviation manufacturing is a notable factor bolstering the demand for formaldehyde. However, concerns about the adverse effect of exposure of formaldehyde to the environment may hinder the rapid expansion of the market. Nevertheless, manufacturers have been capitalizing on the well-established risk profile characterization of formaldehyde and its derivatives.

The formaldehyde market is also making attractive strides from its promising application in making specialty chemicals that are used in the construction and oil and gas industries. The rising use of the compound in making a range of building and construction units, including strand boards, cabinet doors, and fiberboards is also boosting the market. Furthermore, the demand is witnessing robust impetus from the substantially rising application in the production of the insulation binders and foams used in oil and gas equipment. Rapid advances in formaldehyde-based chemistries are likely to pave way to several new, exciting avenues that vendors will focus to tap into.

The global formaldehyde market is segmented based on:

Derivative

Urea Formaldehyde (UF) Resins & Concentrates

Phenol Formaldehyde (PF) Resins

Polyoxymethylene/ Polyacetal (POM)

Pentaerythritol

Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI)

1,4 Butanediol (1,4 BDO)

Paraformaldehyde

Hexamine

Melamine Formaldehyde (MF) Resin

Application

Fibers

Solvents

Plasticizers

Drying Agents

Resins

Other Chemical Intermediaries

End Use Vertical

Consumer Goods

Automotive

Healthcare

Construction

Region

North America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

Latin America

