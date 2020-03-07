Global Forklift Rental Market Size, Development, Key Opportunity, Application and Forecast to 2024

Latest niche market research study on “Global Forklift Rental Market to 2024: Market data and insights on global Forklift Rental industry” report added at Arcognizance.com
Scope of the Report:
The global Forklift Rental market is valued at million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Forklift Rental.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Forklift Rental market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Forklift Rental market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Zahid Tractor and Heavy Machinery
Al-Iman for Contracting & Trading
Kanoo Machinery
Peax Equipment Rental
Byrne Equipment Rental
Al Faris
ISDC Rental Company
Bin Quraya Rental
Hertz Equipment Rental Corporation
Al Walid Equipment Rental
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
1–3.5 Tons
3.5–10 Tons
Above 10 Tons
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Construction
Automotive
Aerospace & Defense
Food & Beverages
Chemical Industry
Other
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Forklift Rental Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Forklift Rental Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Forklift Rental Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Forklift Rental Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Forklift Rental Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Forklift Rental Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Forklift Rental Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Forklift Rental by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Forklift Rental Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Forklift Rental Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Forklift Rental Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
