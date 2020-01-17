Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Forensic Technologies and Services Market Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.



Forensic Technologies and Services Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Forensic Technologies and Services industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Forensic Technologies and Services market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

Forensic technology is used to identify, collect and analyze electronic information to support investigation and discovery needs.

In 2017, North America accounted for the largest share of over 36.0% of the market owing to the increasing rate of violent crimes across this region. There has been a significant increase in the adoption of forensics by private companies and law enforcement agencies amongst various sectors including healthcare in this region, thereby attracting a higher share. Development of sophisticated and supportive healthcare infrastructure has led to improvement in efficiency of forensic studies and is anticipated to boost the market.

This report focuses on the global Forensic Technologies and Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Forensic Technologies and Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Agilent Technologies

Promega

Thermo Fisher Scientific

QIAGEN

Eurofins

LGC Forensics

NMS Labs

MSAB

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Laboratory Forensic Technology

Portable Forensic Technology

Market segment by Application, split into

Pharmacogenetics

Biodefense & Biosurveillance

Judicial/Law Enforcement

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Forensic Technologies and Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Forensic Technologies and Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

