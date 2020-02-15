Global Forecast to 2026 – Global Implantable Infusion Pumps Market Growth with Technological Advancements Top Companies like BD, Baxter, ICU Medical, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Kabi AG

The global implantable infusion pumps market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 12579.90 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 19854.57 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 5.87% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising in animal adoption, increase in occurrence of injuries and diseases in animals, and the technological advancements.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the implantable infusion pumps market are BD, Baxter, ICU Medical, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, Medtronic, Smiths Medical, TERUMO CORPORATION, Moog Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, O&M Halyard or its affiliates., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Micrel Medical, Insulet Corporation.

In February, 2018, Becton Dickinson (BD) acquired C. R. Bard in a deal worth USD 24billion.

In February, 2017,Insulet which is an innovative medical device company, has acquired U.S. Manufacturing facility in Acton, Massachusetts to start a U.S. manufacturing location in the United States.

In September, 2017, Fresenius Kabi acquired Merck KGaA’s biosimilars business

The global implantable infusion pumps market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of arthroscopy instruments market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

By Product Piston Type Infusion Pumps Creeping Type Infusion Pumps

By Application Cancer Treatment Cancer Pain Noncancerous Pain Mixed Sarcoma Skin Cancers Gastric Cancer Spasticity Analgesia Diabetes Mellitus Others

By End-User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Specialty Clinics Others

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



