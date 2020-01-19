Global Foodservice Packaging Market to See Major Growth in Future

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Foodservice Packaging Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.
The variety in demand for packaging solutions brings into play a key role for classifying the products on the basis of their function in protecting the goods and their appearance-enhancing attributes.
An increase in the overall consumption of products across the globe has resulted in a fluctuation in the prices of packaged goods.
Rising number of multinational quick service restaurants (QSR) worldwide is leading to a surge in demand for foodservice disposables. Such food service restaurants do not invest in resources for cleaning and maintenance of serving containers.
India is projected to be fastest-growing country-level market in the region for the food service packaging market. United States is projected to grow at the second-highest rate between 2017 and 2022, with the U.S. registering the highest growth rate in the region.
This report focuses on the global Foodservice Packaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Foodservice Packaging development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Dart Container
Georgia-Pacific
Anchor Packaging
Pactiv
D&W Fine Pack
Gold Plast
Berry Global
Dopla
Smurfit Kappa
WestRock
Huhtamki
New WinCup
Linpac Packaging
Graphic Packaging
Coveris Holdings
Novolex Holdings
Green Packaging
Genpak
GRACZ
Southern Champion Tray
Amcor
Dow Chemical
Bemis
King Yuan Fu Packaging
Hefei Hengxin Environmental Science & Technology
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Plates
Trays
Cups
Market segment by Application, split into
Food Service Outlets
Institutional Food Services
Online Food Ordering
