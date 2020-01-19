Global Foodservice Packaging Market to See Major Growth in Future

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Foodservice Packaging Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

The variety in demand for packaging solutions brings into play a key role for classifying the products on the basis of their function in protecting the goods and their appearance-enhancing attributes.

An increase in the overall consumption of products across the globe has resulted in a fluctuation in the prices of packaged goods.

Rising number of multinational quick service restaurants (QSR) worldwide is leading to a surge in demand for foodservice disposables. Such food service restaurants do not invest in resources for cleaning and maintenance of serving containers.

India is projected to be fastest-growing country-level market in the region for the food service packaging market. United States is projected to grow at the second-highest rate between 2017 and 2022, with the U.S. registering the highest growth rate in the region.

This report focuses on the global Foodservice Packaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Foodservice Packaging development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Dart Container

Georgia-Pacific

Anchor Packaging

Pactiv

D&W Fine Pack

Gold Plast

Berry Global

Dopla

Smurfit Kappa

WestRock

Huhtamki

New WinCup

Linpac Packaging

Graphic Packaging

Coveris Holdings

Novolex Holdings

Green Packaging

Genpak

GRACZ

Southern Champion Tray

Amcor

Dow Chemical

Bemis

King Yuan Fu Packaging

Hefei Hengxin Environmental Science & Technology

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Plates

Trays

Cups

Market segment by Application, split into

Food Service Outlets

Institutional Food Services

Online Food Ordering

