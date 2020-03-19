Global Food Spreads Market: Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation And Forecasts To 2022

Food spreads have become an integral part of our breakfast meals which is a cause and an effect of their steady growth in the market. The consumers’ tastes and preferences are changing; jams and marmalades are being replaced by chocolate spreads and peanut butter. Rise in health consciousness has led many consumers to opt for organic and low calorie spreads. The small and emerging players are trying to compete with the incumbents on the basis of product innovation.

Market Dynamics

The growing demand for canned and preserved foods is one of the key factors driving the growth of this market during the forecast period. As consumers are always looking forward to experimenting with different types of spreads, manufacturers are striving to meet this demand with new product launches, innovations and brand enhancements.

In addition, a growing interest in local and artisan products, new flavours and flavour makers has enabled the increase in production of these spreads. Meanwhile, international brands maintain their product offerings according to local tastes and strong cultural influences, which are specific to different countries.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented in terms of the type of spreads used: Jams and preserves, honey, chocolate spreads, and nuts and seed-based spreads. This market can also be segmented on the basis of sales channel (supermarket/hypermarket, online, etc.) and chemical nature (organic/non-organic).

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Geographically, the market has been differentiated into: the Americas,Asia Pacific, Europe, and MEA. The UK food spreads market has seen sales go up by both value and volume. This growth has been led by the sales for peanut butter. The US spreads market is worth USD xx billion in 2017 and is expected to witness a relatively stable growth despite the economic recession. The USA is a huge consumer of the sweet based spreads and Asia, by virtue of its sheer population is also a huge consumer.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include Andros, Ferrero, Hershey, Hormel Foods, and The J.M. Smucker Company.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

