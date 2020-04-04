Global Food Safety Testing Market Analysis, Size, Share, Projections, SWOT Analysis, Key Players, Trends and Forecast by 2025

The global food safety testing market is predicted to exceed US$ 22 Billion by 2025, owing to continual increase in number of food-borne disease outbreaks, increasingly stringent regulations on food safety, globalization of food trade, sustained number of food recalls, among others. Food contamination now-a-days is quickly becoming a worldwide issue, that is raising the concern for adequate food safety testing methods and procedures. Food safety is threatened by microbial pathogens, viruses, toxins, genetically modified organism content, pesticides, food allergens and others. Food-related queries and complaints are continuously rising with time, which reflects a growing concern of government authorities and consumers. These reasons put a huge pressure on food companies to ensure food safety.

Food Safety Testing Market by Contaminant – In 2018, among the contaminants of food, testing for pathogens dominated, with Salmonella accounting for the largest share in the food safety testing market. Toxins represents the second largest segment within the food safety testing market. While GMOs and the Pesticides are the third and fourth leading contaminants in the food safety testing market.

Food Safety Testing Market by Pathogen – Salmonella testing dominated the global market for food pathogen testing owing to the large number of foodborne outbreaks due to Salmonella in foods such as meat & poultry, dairy, processed food, and fruits & vegetables. E-coli testing is the second leading segment of the food pathogen testing market. Listeria food testing and Campylobacter is the third and fourth leading market for food pathogen testing.

Food Safety Testing Market by Food Type – The global food safety testing market is dominated by processed food and meat & poultry products as maximum number of illnesses have been associated with these applications globally. These two segments together accounted for around 67% share of the total food safety testing market in 2018. Dairy and dairy products is the third leading application of food safety testing market being followed by fruits and vegetables.

Food Safety Testing Market by Region – Geographically, North America dominated the food pathogen testing market and this trend is projected to continue through 2025. Western Europe is the second leading region for food safety testing market. Japan captured third highest share of the global food safety testing market in 2018 being followed by China. The Asia-Pacific market is driven by stringent food safety regulations and the trend of globalization in food supply trade.

Food Safety Testing Market by Method / Technology – Immunodiagnostics accounted for largest share of the food safety testing market, driven by the advancement of testing technologies and the increase in demand for advanced and rapid technology systems. Traditional microbiology market share is declining year on year owing to the time consuming and labor-intensive factors associated with the traditional methods. Molecular diagnostics have the potential to revolutionize quality testing in food production. It is anticipated that molecular diagnostics will capture nearly 27% share of the food safety testing market by 2025. Due to the health and safety risks posed by chemical, microbiological and environmental contaminants, analytical methods are increasingly becoming a centerpiece of food safety programs.

This is the 3rd edition report on Food Safety Testing Market by iGATE RESEARCH. The report titled Food Safety Testing Market (by Contaminants, Pathogens, Type of Food Tested, Technology/Method, Region & Company Profile) and Forecast Global Analysis to 2025 provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth global food safety testing market.

This 207 Page report with 57 Figures and 11 Tables has been analyzed from 10 viewpoints:

1. Global – Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast (2008 – 2025)

2. Global – Food Safety Testing Market Share and Forecast (2010 – 2025)

3. Global Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast – By Contaminant (2010 – 2025)

4. Global Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast – By Pathogen (2010 – 2025)

5. Global Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast – By Food Type (2015 – 2025)

6. Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast – Regional Analysis (2013 – 2025)

7. Global Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast – By Method / Technology (2012 – 2025)

8. Global Food Safety Testing Market – Major Acquisitions (2004 – 2018)

9. Global Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast – Key Players Analysis

10. Global Food Safety Testing Market – Growth Drivers and Challenges

Global Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast – By Contaminant

1. Pathogens

2. Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs)

3. Toxins

4. Pesticides

5. Other (Food Allergens and Chemical Residues)

Global Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast – By Pathogen

1. Salmonella

2. E-Coli

3. Listeria

4. Campylobacter

5. Others

Global Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast – By Food Type

1. Meat and Poultry

2. Dairy and Dairy Products

3. Processed Food

4. Fruits and Vegetables

5. Others (Cereals, Grains and Sauce)

Global Food Safety Testing Market and Forecast – Key Players Analysis

1. Agilent Technologies

2. bioMerieux SA

3. DuPont

4. 3M

5. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

6. Bio-Rad

7. SGS SA

8. Eurofins

9. Intertek

10. Bureau Veritas

11. Neogen Corporation

