Global Food Manufacturing and Processing Machinery: Consumption Growth Rate by Application, Market Drivers and Opportunities

Food processing machinery is a complex and multi-dimensional market encompassing all the machinery and equipment used in commercial food production and packaging. The scale of the market can be imagined with respect to the ever increasing food products. The market is sensitive to several factors such as the type of food produced and the processing method employed.

The end-user of processing machinery products are the food manufacturers. Most of the machinery is not mass-produced but is made in response to individual consumer needs. Due to the vast number of areas that require the use of processing equipment, the market serves a wide range of applications.

The global Food Manufacturing and Processing Machinery market is valued at 53100 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 71700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Food Manufacturing and Processing Machinery volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Food Manufacturing and Processing Machinery market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Anko Food Machine

Berkshire Hathaway

Bucher Industries

John Bean Technologies Corporation(JBT

Hosokawa Micron Corp

GEA Group

MalletCompany

NICHIMO

SPX Corporation

Tetra Laval International SA

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Semi-Automatic

Fully Automatic

Segment by Application

Bakery & Confectionery

Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

Dairy

Beverages

Others (Grain, Fruit, and Nut & Vegetable)

