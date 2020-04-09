Global Food-Grade Phosphate Market 2019 Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Type, Application, Analysis And Forecast By 2024

Latest Report Available at Arcognizance.com Global “Food-Grade Phosphate Market” Report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.
Food-grade phosphates are used in the production of foods to function as buffers, sequestrants, acidulants, bases, flavors, cryoprotectants, gel accelerants, dispersants, nutrients, precipitants, and as free-flow (anticaking) or ionexchange agents. The actions of phosphates affect the chemical leavening of cakes, cookies, pancakes, muffins, and doughnuts; the even melt of processed cheese; the structure of a frankfurter; the bind and hydration of delicatessen meats; the fluidity of evaporated milk; the distinctive flavor of cola beverages; the free flow of spice blends; the mineral content of isotonic beverages; and the light color of par-fried potato strips.
The global sales volume of food-grade phosphate increases to 1279 K MT in 2016 from 1504 K MT in 2012, at a CAGR of more than 3.85%. In 2016, the global food-grade phosphate market is led by China, capturing about 1/3 of global food-grade phosphate production volume. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 26.7% global Share, followed by Europe (26.6%).
Food-grade phosphate downstream is wide in food industry. Recently, food-grade phosphate has increased significance in various fields of meat, sea food, beverage and other applications when food is processing, packing or baking. Globally, the food-grade phosphate market is mainly driven by growing demand for meat, sea food and beverage which account for nearly 75% of total downstream consumption of food-grade phosphate in global in 2016.
Based on types of food-grade phosphate available in the market, the report segments the market into STPP, SHMP, SAPP, TSPP and other food-grade phosphate (DSP, TSP, STMP, etc.). The market for STPP accounted for the largest market share in 2016, followed by SHMP, SAPP and TSPP, etc.
According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from China, USA, Germany, France, Belgium, Mexico, Thailand, Japan, etc., are the leaders in global market of food-grade phosphate. Despite the presence of competition problems, limiting of natural resources and low industry profits, there are few investments to enter the field at present.
At present, the major manufacturers of food-grade phosphate are ICL PP, Innophos, Budenheim, Xingfa Chemicals Group, Blue Sword Chem, Prayon, Wengfu Gene-Phos Chem, Chengxing Industrial Group, Hens, Chuandong Chem, Mianyang Aostar, CERDI, Aditya Birla Chem, Thermphos, Nippon Chem, Tianrun Chem, Huaxing Chem, Zhongshen Phosphates Chem, Fosfa
AsiaPhos, Mexichem, Fosfitalia, Tianjia Chem and Rin Kagaku Kogyo, etc. The top ten of them is holding about 60% sales market share in 2016.
According to this study, over the next five years the Food-Grade Phosphate market will register a 2.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2610 million by 2024, from US$ 2330 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Food-Grade Phosphate business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Food-Grade Phosphate market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Food-Grade Phosphate value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
STPP
SHMP
SAPP
TSPP
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Meat
Seafood
Beverage
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
ICL PP
Innophos
Budenheim
Xingfa Chemicals Group
Blue Sword Chemical
Prayon
Wengfu Gene-Phos Chem
Chengxing Industrial Group
Hens
Chuandong Chemical
Mianyang Aostar
Chengdu Chemical Engineering Research & Design Institute
Aditya Birla Chemicals
Thermphos
Nippon Chemical
Tianrun Chemical
Huaxing Chemical
Guizhou Zhongshen Phosphates Chemical
Fosfa
AsiaPhos
Mexichem
Fosfitalia
Tianjia Chem
RIN KAGAKU KOGYO
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Food-Grade Phosphate consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Food-Grade Phosphate market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Food-Grade Phosphate manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Food-Grade Phosphate with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Food-Grade Phosphate submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
