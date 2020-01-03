Global Food Glycerine Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Food Glycerine Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 158 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Global Food Glycerin Market Was Valued 559 Million USD In 2018

Glycerol (also called glycerine or glycerin; see spelling differences) is a simple polyol compound. It is a colorless, odorless, viscous liquid that is sweet-tasting and non-toxic. The glycerol backbone is found in many lipids which are known as glycerides. It is widely used in the food industry as a sweetener and humectant and in pharmaceutical formulations. Glycerol has three hydroxyl groups that are responsible for its solubility in water and its hygroscopic nature.

In terms of sales Value, the global food glycerin market was valued 559 million USD in 2018, and is estimated to be worth 849million USD by 2026. In terms of volume, the sales volume of food glycerin was about 624 K MT in 2018. And it is anticipated to reach 830 K MT by 2026.

Asia is the dominate production region of food glycerin, the production was 283 K MT in 2018, accounting for about 45% of the total amount, followed by North America and Europe.

Leading players in food glycerin industry are Wilmar International, P&G Chemicals, Emery Oleochemicals, KLK OLEO and Vantage Oleochemicals. Wilmar International is the largest manufacturer, with the production market share of 8.8% in 2018. The top five companies occupied about 35.7% production share of the market in 2018.

Food glycerin has a widely application area, including Juice, Wine, Meat Product and Pet Food. Juice accounted for the largest market with about 39% of the global consumption volume for glycerin in 2018. Moreover, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.31% from 2020 to 2026.

More than 55% of the world’s demand for crude glycerine comes from two regions: Europe and South-East Asia. While Europe is the biggest buyer of crude glycerine, Asia is the biggest producer and consumer of food glycerine, using approximately 47% of world’s supply. Europe consumes 24% of food glycerine produced annually in the world and North America around 19%.

In recent years, the price of glycerin is fluctuant, this mainly caused by the high demand of the development countries, such as China and India. In the next few years, we predict that price may enter in an uptrend. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

