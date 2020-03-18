Global Food Emulsifiers Market To Experience Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2016 to 2022

The Global Food Emulsifiers Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2016 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2022 growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Food Emulsifiers act as the boundary between the mixture of two immiscible liquids or food components. Diving deep, an emulsifier is a food additive with one oil-friendly and a water-friendly tail which are scientifically known as hydrophobic and hydrophilic ends respectively.

The most commonly used emulsifiers in today’s era constitutes both naturally and artificially processed mixtures. These include:

Lecithins – The yellow-brownish fatty particulars in animal as well as plant tissues

Esters of Monoglycerides – Derivatives of glycerol with fatty and tartaric acids

Mono- and Diglycerides of fatty acids – Partial glycerides naturally found in seed oils and glycerol

Market Dynamics

The swaying lifestyle of the millennial generation has vastly increased the demand for packaged foods and thus an increase in the food emulsifiers. Industrialization of food and beverage sector has further contributed to the same

This has resulted in an increased sales of Bakery and Confectionary Industry, Dairy, and high consumption of Ice creams, biscuits, mayonnaise, chocolates, bread, coffee, etc. which is a good sign for the emulsifiers industry. However, off-late increased awareness campaigns on use of organic food items has hindered its growth.

Market Segmentation

Emulsifiers industry is widely categorized on the basis of product, application, and region.

By Product

By Application

Mono and di-glycerides & Derivatives

Lecithin

Stearoyl Lactylates

Sorbitan Esters

Bakery & Confectionery

Convenience Foods

Meat Products

Dairy Products

Regional/Geographic Analysis

In accordance with geography, the global market for food emulsifiers is segmented into North America (U.S.), Europe (Germany, France), Asia-Pacific (China, India), South America(Brazil), and Middle East. The global emulsifier market is dominated by North America, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe. With 32% of the market, the USA holds the majority of share followed by Asian markets which consume approximately 22% of the share. However, due to increasing awareness among the public and advances in technologies, the market in the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a high rate.

Key players

Some of the major players in the market include Danisco A/S, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Kerry Group Plc., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Beldem, Lonza Group, Riken Vitamin Co., Ltd., Palsgaard A/S, Adani Wilmar Ltd., Solvay S.A., Lubrizol Corporation, and Stepan Company, etc.

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Global Food Emulsifiers Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

