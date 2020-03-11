Global Food Certification Market Revenue to Witness Steady Growth Through 2025

Food Certification is one kind of process which includes different stages of certificating. The certificating include applying material, the basic conditions of the production base, manufacturing processing, packing and shipping conditions.

The food certification is a progress which needs several steps. From the application to get the food certification, the cycle is from several days to more than one year. Usually, the food certification need pass the company which has the certification qualification and the official missions certificating.

Different countries have different standards and the different applications also need different standards. The green food certification and the organic food certification have different certification standards.

In 2018, the global Food Certification market size was 1600 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2000 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Food Certification status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Food Certification development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

SGS

Intertek

BV

ALS

NSF

JFRL

TUV

Lloyd’s Register

COFFCC

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Green Food

Organic Food

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Deep Processing Food

Rough Machining Food

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

