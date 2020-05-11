Global Food and Drink Market Key Takeaways by Regions Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The Research Report on “Global Food and Drink Market” report Provides Statistics and Business Investment Opportunity by Leading Key Players, Types, Applications and Regional Overview

Food is any substance consumed to provide nutritional support for the body. It is usually of plant or animal origin, and contains essential nutrients, such as fats, proteins, vitamins, or minerals. The substance is ingested by an organism and assimilated by the organism’s cells to provide energy, maintain life, or stimulate growth. Drinks, or beverages, are liquids intended for human consumption. In addition to basic needs, beverages form part of the culture of human society. Although all beverages, including juice, soft drinks, and carbonated drinks, have some form of water in them, water itself is often not classified as a beverage, and the word beverage has been recurrently defined as not referring to water.

In this report, all the data of food and drink market concluded Bread & Cereal,Fruits & Vegetable ,Fish Products,Meat Products,Dairy Products,Oils & Fats,Beer & Wine,Soft Drinks and Others(Snacks, Candy, Chocolate, Prepared meals, Grain mills and starch products, etc)

Scope of the Report:

With a rapidly increasing population that currently stands at about 170 million, Nigeria possesses a potentially dynamic consumer story. Rising spending power of the middle class will boost the food and drink industry.

Nigeria produces a number of key agricultural crops locally and is the world’s fourth largest cocoa grower. Per capita food consumption is expected to grow strongly over the coming years. Investment into the highly underdeveloped mass grocery retail industry will increase. The wealthiest Nigerians will continue to fill their baskets with the most expensive goods.

Beverage companies will continue to invest in diversification away from carbonated beverages and into healthier sub-sectors. Private equity companies will take a greater interest in emerging market consumer assets. Companies with strong Emerging Market exposure will continue to outperform. Multinationals will increasingly pursue frontier market investments. Despite encouraging growth, per capita soft and alcoholic drinks consumption remains low.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Food and Drink.

This report studies the Food and Drink market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Food and Drink market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Friesland Wamco

Dangote Group

Nigerian Breweries

Coca Cola

Guinness

Nestle Nigeria

Unilever Nigeria

PZ Cussons

CHI Limited

UAC Foods

Cadbury Nigeria

SevenUp Bottling

SABMiller

Honeywell Flour Mills

De-United Foods

Promasidor

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Bread & Cereal

Fruits & Vegetable

Fish Products

Meat Products

Dairy Products

Oils & Fats

Beer & Wine

Soft Drinks

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Supermarkets

Traditional Markets

Conveniece Stores

Online Sales

